Can Kyle Busch Bag a Breakthrough Victory This Sunday Amidst Second-Longest NASCAR Winless Streak?

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

Sep 24, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during driver introductions before the AutoTrader EcoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch could match his longest winless run (36 races) at Gateway Motorsports Park on Sunday. However, if previous stats are to be taken into account, Rowdy should be one of the strongest drivers on paper at the track. With a win, he will book a playoff spot and several months of frustration will finally come to an end.

Last season, Rowdy was the winner at the event, and the season before that (which was also the track’s Cup Series debut), he finished P2. It is not often that the two-time Cup Series champion has competed for a win this season so this one might be a golden opportunity. Additionally, he also faced several issues this year, especially with his pit crew and hopefully, they will be at their best in Illinois.

Busch’s recent brawl with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. back at North Wilkesboro Speedway also bathed the RCR driver in negative press.  Moving forward, however, he will be looking to wipe that stain off his season with a victory as soon as possible. Also, the odds of him winning aren’t great but not bad either with 15-1.

The challenges facing Kyle Busch in Illinois

Denny Hamlin is one of the favorites for the Enjoy Illinois 300 with 11-2 odds to win the race, Hendrick Motorsports racer Kyle Larson also has strong odds with 6-1. William Byron is not far behind either with 17-2 in his favor. All of these drivers have run a lot better than Rowdy throughout this season and they will be tough to beat.

However, Busch has what it takes to win in the face of adversity. It’s not going to be an easy task but one can be sure that the Richard Childress Racing driver will try everything he can to take the checkered flag.

