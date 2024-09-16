Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Shares Top-5 Must-Watch Shows for Your Next TV Binge

Being wife to a high-profile NASCAR driver is a job of its own. Samantha Busch, Kyle Busch’s better half, is one of those popular figures who has managed to balance the high demands of life in motorsports along with an intimate family life. Recently at Watkins Glen International with her husband for a Cup Series race, she took to Instagram to recommend her favorite TV shows to her followers.

The display was a result of finally getting to spend time with her husband after what had been several months of a busy racing schedule. She mentioned the same in her story and said, “So, we literally came to Watkins Glen without the kids. Came up Saturday morning and we had like the most relaxing day.” She revealed that they’d been on a hike and had dinner before sitting in front of the TV for hours.

With that, she continued to list her recommendations. The first show that she talked of was Bad Monkeys starring Vince Vaughn. She expressed her deep admiration for the actor’s skills and his little side comments in the show. It is available for viewers to watch on Apple TV+. The next show on her mind was Only Murders in the Building which features an ensemble star cast.

The mystery comedy-drama features Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Meryl Streep among others. Continuing, she recommended Presumed Innocent for those looking to watch something with a little more intensity. The show has Jake Gyllenhaal in the leading role as Rusty Sabich. Samantha and Kyle have only watched the first episode of the show but that has been enough for her to put it on her list.

The final two shows she wanted viewers to try out were under the reality TV umbrella. She said, “Love is blind UK if you’re a reality show junkie. Also, if you’re a reality show junkie, just start with Love Island. That is my jam. It’s so much drama. I think I’ve watched like 12 seasons. This is why I can work out. It just keeps me so entertained.”

Mormon Moms of TikTok is yet another show that she is just getting into. She promised followers that she’d report back with a review of it. The 38-year-old also made a special mention of Masters of the Air. The war drama miniseries explores the aerial battles of World War 2 and was created based on a 2007 book of the same name.