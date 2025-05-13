Kyle Busch Reveals How He and Wife Samantha Decided to Name Their First Child Brexton

Kyle and Samantha Busch are parents to two children, but their path to parenthood was far from easy, owing to their infertility struggles. Their son, now nearing 10, has already begun making waves on dirt tracks, following closely in his father’s footsteps.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin and his fiancée, Jordan Fish, are just weeks away from welcoming their own son. Despite the fast-approaching due date, the couple has yet to settle on a name.

In a recent conversation, Hamlin, eager to get insights on the topic, asked Busch when he and Samantha had locked in the name “Brexton,” wondering if it had been chosen well in advance. Busch confirmed they had, adding with a grin that they had to keep it under wraps so his mother wouldn’t accidentally leak it to the world.

When asked if he had given any thought to how the name might sound for a future racer, Busch admitted, “A little bit. Yep.” He recalled that “Becket” had been their top choice — until a relative used it for their own child, which took it off the table.

Given they were simply focusing on the names beginning with the letter “B,” to complement the “Busch” surname and create a strong, flowing identity, they had a list of names starting with B.

Busch also revealed that Brexton’s original name had been “Braxton.” He explained, “Brexton’s name originally was Braxton. B R A. And so we were like, okay, ‘I don’t, I don’t like Braxton… So I was like, ‘I want it more manly like Brexton.’ See? And so we changed the vowel.”

While Hamlin confessed that he and Fish still hadn’t picked a name and figured he’d go with the flow once they were in the delivery room, Busch advised against leaving it until the eleventh hour. He warned that the last thing Hamlin would want in that moment is the added pressure of making such a decision on the spot.

Hamlin, intrigued by Busch’s “BB” naming flow, hinted that he may follow a similar pattern — perhaps opting for an “H” to match the Hamlin surname.