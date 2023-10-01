Kyle Larson Admits “I’m By Far The Worst Speedway Racer’ in NASCAR but With a Caveat: “I’ve Had to Convince Myself of That”

Despite his extensive experience racing across various types of tracks and disciplines, there is an air of doubt surrounding Kyle Larson‘s chances to finish the race in one piece at Superspeedways. During a recent interview ahead of the Talladega playoff race, Larson was asked about his poor luck at tracks like Talladega and Daytona, which people like Denny Hamlin have also spoken about previously.

Advertisement

Heading into this weekend’s race, the HMS driver was also asked what he would try to do in order to avoid getting collected and wrecked out in such a situation once again.

Kyle Larson talks about him having the worst luck on paper at Talladega

Subsequently, Larson responded, “Yeah, no, I mean, on paper, I’m by far the worst speedway racer in the history of Daytona-Talladega I’m sure. But I think when, like you really pay attention to race I’m not that bad. I’ve had to convince myself of that.”

Advertisement

“So I don’t know I think it’s just I think it comes down to just one or two little bits and pieces of execution to where I’m running in the top four rather than eight or 10th. But I mean, I’ve wrecked from the lead, I’ve wrecked from fourth, I’ve wrecked from 10th, I’ve wrecked from last.”

“So I don’t know I think eventually though If you keep putting yourself up front, you’ll you have some good fortune work out and dodge the racks a little bit better. I’m not saying every wreck I’ve been in is other people’s fault. I’ve definitely caused a couple of my own.” Larson concluded by stating that he and his team do a good job at these tracks, but there are still things to iron out, which they will eventually catch up to.



Larson suffered a horrible wreck just earlier this year at Talladega

Earlier this year, during the regular season, Ryan Preece and Larson collided at Talladega Superspeedway, resulting in a massive wreck. Larson’s car turned and slid down the track before coming back up into oncoming traffic. Right after, Preece’s car slammed into the right side door area of Larson’s car at high speed.

The impact viciously wrecked the 2021 Cup Series champion’s car, with the right side door bars bending inwards. If the same impact had occurred on the driver’s side door, the outcome could have been much more severe and potentially fatal.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Larson walked away uninjured, but this incident prompted NASCAR to implement several safety changes. Now, as we approach this weekend’s race, Larson hopes that he can continue his current form into Sunday’s playoff race and get a good result.