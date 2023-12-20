Ben Rhodes Drags Denny Hamlin’s Primary Sponsor in Response to “#iamachampion” Joke

Denny Hamlin once again showcased his incredible wit and sense of humor recently. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted a picture of a NASCAR championship trophy with a hilarious caption. However, he got an equally hilarious reply from the winner of that trophy.

It all started when Hamlin posted a picture of this year’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship trophy, the winner of which is Ben Rhodes. But in the place where Rhodes’ name would be, Hamlin had edited that place and replaced it with his own name as he followed it up with the caption, “New hardware just got delivered.”

“#iamachampion.”

Fans would’ve assumed that Hamlin’s post, pretty hilarious in its self-deprecating humor, wouldn’t be topped in the funny department. But Ben Rhodes had other ideas as he took the funny quotient one notch further when he dragged Hamlin’s primary sponsor FedEx into the mix with a subtle but pretty effective remark.

“I knew I should’ve used @UPS,” Rhodes replied.

Denny Hamlin had some stern words after Ben Rhodes’ championship-winning race

The way in which the championship-deciding race for the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series championship at Phoenix came down was pretty chaotic, to say the least. It took 4 overtimes and 29 extra laps to bring the race and the season to a close.

The proceedings of the final few laps attracted a lot of criticism from some pretty big names in the NASCAR community, including Denny Hamlin.

Reacting right after the race in which Ben Rhodes finished 5th and secured his second Truck Series championship, Hamlin wrote, “This is what happens when there’s no rules, no officiating. You get a product like this.”

“‘The show’ has taken over US Motorsports and why it’s hard to take seriously.”