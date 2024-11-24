“Ultimately We Just Want…”: Brad Keselowski Reveals Ambitious 2025 Targets After Recent Acquisitions

Amid big changes within RFK Racing, co-owner and driver of the #6 entry from the racing outfit, Brad Keselowski shared insights on the team’s off-season activities, indicating how it is shaping up to be a hectic one.

He discussed the addition of Ryan Preece to the roster with a third charter leased from Rick Ware Racing alongside Chris Buescher and Keselowski himself. The 2012 Cup Series champion elaborated on the steps being taken to integrate Preece, while also setting forth his expectations for the coming year.

Moreover, RFK Racing has announced a change atop the pit box with Matt McCall, former crew chief for the #6 team, stepping down. He will be succeeded by Jeremy Bullins in 2025. Bullins and Keselowski have a history of collaboration from their time at Team Penske.

During their two-year stint, the duo racked up five wins, 23 top-5s finishes, and 41 top-10s, culminating in a second-place finish for the now owner-operator in the 2020 season.

NEWS: RFK Tabs Jeremy Bullins to Lead No. 6 Team MORE 👉🏼 https://t.co/6TBoYFNjqC pic.twitter.com/VbNfKilBVx — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) November 21, 2024

Amid the flurry of changes at the team, Keselowski was asked during a press session to detail his aspirations going forward. He responded, “We want to win races… We’ve won six races over the last three seasons or six playoff or point-counting races… We want to be able to do that in one season that’d be a good mark for us.”

He continued, “We want to put all of our cars in the playoffs so there are some measurables but ultimately we just we want to be in the conversation. This is the next step to being more consistent… We just continue to improve as an organization.”

Further changes at RFK

While some drivers will be tearing up the dirt track or unwinding with family this off-season, Keselowski shared that RFK Racing will be bustling with several personnel changes. The team is restructuring the #6 crew and introducing an additional car, the #60 with Ryan Preece, backed by sponsors such as Kroger, Blue Buffalo, General Mills, and Lunchables.

Amid this shift, Keselowski expressed, “A lot of feelings like this is the next step for us to grow as a company and more importantly grow in our results.” Currently, the announcement of Preece’s crew chief is still pending, suggesting that more changes/announcements are to be expected.

Last season saw Keselowski finishing 13th in the points standings, a dip from eighth the year before that. Meanwhile, his RFK Racing teammate, Chris Buescher, ended the season in P17, following a P7 finish the year before. These are the metrics RFK Racing will be looking to increase come 2025.