How Does Wind Affect the Next-Gen Car Compared to Older NASCAR Cars?

Race car drivers don’t just have to worry about what pedal to use when or how much they have to turn, there are several other technical aspects that the common person might not even imagine — like the wind. Race cars have always had to deal with wind and air but that element matters a lot more now than it used to thanks to the Next Gen car. It is aerodynamically a lot more advanced than its predecessors and not every driver has mastered using it to perfection.

“These things are just way more on edge than the old cars were. The old cars, you could slide them around and catch it. You just have to be more mindful of what the wind is doing to your car,” Cup Series driver Christopher Bell had explained recently.

Wind affects cars positively and negatively. If the gusts are roughly up to 60 mph, drivers worry about two things – the car getting loose while turning and the lack of visibility due to the dust particles it brings to the windshield. There is also an element of drag that the wind creates as it pushes the car against its trajectory. However, for cars with a spoiler, this wind can result in added downforce which leads to better traction. This part is crucial for the Next-Gen car.

Fans have long heard of aero-blocking in the Next-Gen era, but what exactly? Well, the car in front cuts off the air for the one behind, causing low downforce and less traction. This enables the car in front, which has unobstructed air, to get as far ahead in front as possible. It makes passing extremely difficult for the driver following. But this is not the only area where air plays a big part.

The engine is also affected by the air the car has to deal with during a race. When wind hits an engine from the front, it gives it an added boost thanks to the extra oxygen. Aero-blocking serves to cut off that advantage as well. But this advantage has a condition. The engine gets a boost up to a certain speed. If the car exceeds that, the air puts a lot of pressure on the inlet which can have a detrimental impact.

Air is an element to be considered not just in NASCAR but across all forms of motorsports. Its impact on open-wheel racing series like Formula One or IndyCar is higher since the cars are a lot lighter and faster than stock cars.