“You Leave Being Uplifted”: How Ty Dillon’s Recent Visit to a Tennessee Children’s Hospital Left a Profound Impact on Him

Now in his seventh full-time Cup season, Ty Dillon recently made multiple community visits to lift spirits ahead of the upcoming Bristol race. Dillon first stopped by Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital and later toured homes being built by the Appalachian Service Project for survivors affected by Hurricane Helene’s flooding last fall.

NASCAR’s newly introduced Driver’s Ambassador Program (DAP), aimed at encouraging drivers to step beyond their standard media obligations, likely deserves credit for these outreach activities.

Yet, irrespective of NASCAR’s initiative, Dillon acknowledged the impact these visits had on him. Reflecting on his time at the Children’s Hospital, where he conversed with young patients and signed autographs, Dillon expressed admiration for the children’s strength amid hardship.

As a parent himself, the 33-year-old described these interactions as extremely meaningful, stating they provided him with a new perspective toward life.

Dillon stated, “I just love seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces when we get to have a little bit of fun or joke around or maybe bring them gifts because they’re going through a time in their life that is stressful and making a deep impact.”

“And you’re hoping that you can bring just a lot of joy, and usually, you leave being uplifted by these kids because they’re so strong and doing amazing things, fighting for what they’re going through.”

Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital’s Instagram page also shared a few stories, where Dillon could be seen interacting with young lads while posing in the other one with the staff.

In their Instagram post, where the Kaulig Racing driver was sitting alongside a patient in hospital, they shared their gratefulness toward Dillon writing, “Before hitting the track at Bristol Motor Speedway, @nascar driver Ty Dillon made a special pitstop to visit our patients! “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niswonger Children’s Hospital (@niswongerchosp)

The caption further informed that Ty spent the morning signing autographs, handing out stuffed animals and Hot Wheels, and chatting with aspiring race car drivers.

The hospital’s post said they couldn’t have asked for a friendlier visitor to brighten the children’s day! The post further read, “We’ll be cheering for Ty as he takes on the World’s Fastest Half-Mile this weekend!”

Reflecting on his experience, Dillon admitted being deeply moved by the optimism and spirits of Hurricane survivors as well as witnessing their homes being rebuilt by the Appalachian Service Project.