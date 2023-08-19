Kyle Larson Clears Misconception of NASCAR Drivers Living a Lavish Lifestyle

An average racing fan would not be wrong to think that racing drivers, atleast those at the Cup Series level, live a life of extreme luxury. Nothing wrong with this, considering drivers arrive at race tracks in private jets and all. But behind the scenes, things are apparently a bit different.

Recently, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson explained how it was a misconception about the lifestyle of the drivers, atleast most of them. He elaborated his argument with his own example of how he prefers to fly commercially than in private jets.

Kyle Larson tries to clear a common misconception about NASCAR drivers



In a video posted by Hendrick Motorsports in ‘Life of a Driver’, Larson revealed, “Don’t get me wrong, we’re very fortunate. The misconception is that we live a much more lavish lifestyle than we actually do.”

He added, “Race fans will see me flying through a commercial airport and sitting in row 17 E, back with my family. So I think it surprises people when they do see a driver out in the wild.”

This does come in line with what others in the NASCAR community have claimed as well – drivers being accessible to fans in the public sphere and being among the fans more than athletes in most other sports.

Larson gets bored at home so he’s always at the racetrack



The 2021 Cup champion is one such driver who is rarely seen off the race track. He would be racing in the Cup Series at one moment and then hop into a sprint car the next. The HMS driver himself mentioned the reason why he prefers to be racing all the time.

Larson explained, “I’m bored at home you know, like I don’t know what to do when I’m at home. So I like to race. I like to just experience different challenges. When you challenge yourself, It allows you to grow as a driver you run in double duty helps a lot…”

For someone whose entire life and career have revolved around the racing scene, it makes sense for Larson to get bored while at home. Especially when you love what you pursue as a career, it is hard to sit on the sidelines and wait for things to happen.