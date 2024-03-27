With COTA Fury, Why Kyle Busch Could Storm Richmond and End Winless NASCAR Stream

Kyle Busch finally managed to break a three-race streak of finishing outside the top 20, in COTA last Sunday. Despite the highs, his ninth-place finish was an underwhelming result considering how well he raced. However, a dangerous switch in him could now be turned on, thanks to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell.

Advertisement

The two-time champion found himself spun out during the race by Bell, whom he was battling for fifth place with. Instigated by the move, he had a conversation with him post-race and warned him of the consequences of making a move that he deemed reckless. Analyzing the contact and the conversation between the drivers, Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton provided their takes, on NBC Sports.

The duo’s opinion was that Bell was in the wrong for crashing into Busch’s car and that the former champion was right to be mad. They continued to express that he wouldn’t be “all-talk” and could try getting back at Bell in Richmond. The question now is, how will Busch channel this energy that he has?

Advertisement

The Richmond Raceway is no new venue for Busch. He has won 6 races on the track, the highest among active drivers. He finished last year’s race at the track in 3rd place. The last race that Busch won for Richard Childress Racing was at the Worldwide Technology Raceway last year. His team will be hoping that he uses the momentum he has now gained to break the winless streak.

Kyle Busch’s strong warning to Christopher Bell after getting spun out

After completing his 68 laps on the COTA road course, Busch marched to Bell and had a heated conversation with him. The contact that caused the tension came in Lap 40. Though Bell did not retaliate to his former teammate’s accusations on the spot, he did tell the press that he hadn’t meant to stir up trouble.

The two-time champion reportedly gave Bell a strong warning while talking to him. The back and forth between the drivers ended with a little question from Busch, according to the Daytona Beach News Journal. “Have I ever wrecked you?” Busch asked. Bell responded, “No.” and Busch walked away saying, “OK, well, that ($#!+’s) coming.” It is safe to say that the upcoming short-track race at Richmond will be filled with action from the Rowdy.