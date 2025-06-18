Chase Elliott Expresses Desire to End His Career With Hendrick Motorsports: “I Hope I Don’t Have to Go Anywhere”

Drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series seldom stay with a single race team throughout their careers. They jump ship based on several factors, including career stage, remuneration, and team performance standards. But 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is one driver who wants to stay with his team, Hendrick Motorsports, till the very end.

Elliott joined the HMS ranks in 2016, taking over the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro that the four-time champion Jeff Gordon commandeered for decades. He has grown to be one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest, in the sport and is actively pursuing his second championship in 2025. He confirmed in a recent interview that he has no desire to race under a different banner ever.

He said on The MeatEater Podcast, “I’ve seen a lot of people jump around over the years. Even guys that you wouldn’t have expected to jump around and do something different. Personally, I would love to spend my career with one team. I’ve been at it with them for 10 years now. I hope I don’t have to go anywhere else or do anything else for sure.”

Gordon started and finished his career with Hendrick Motorsports, like Elliott wants to do. If the 29-year-old manages to keep himself as one of Rick Hendrick’s four horsemen until retirement, he will be joining an elite breed of drivers who are known for their loyalty. Moreover, it is almost a given that at least a few more championships await him if he stays put.

How big was it for Elliott to join Hendrick Motorsports?

Chase’s father, Bill, was an extremely popular figure in American motorsports. Fans loved the sight of him and regarded him highly, although he couldn’t really live up to the other legends on the track every time. But what he lacked in results, he made up for with flair. In contrast to Chase, Bill was a big-time journeyman throughout his career.

He raced for more than a dozen teams throughout his career, with his longest stint coming with Melling Racing. So, it was a naturally big moment for him and his family when it came to light that Chase would be racing for Hendrick Motorsports.

Chase said in an interview at the time, “My parents especially have believed in me every step of the way, and I know this wouldn’t be possible without all the sacrifices they’ve made to focus on my racing career. This is such a big week for our family. I know how rare this opportunity is and will work as hard as I can to make everyone proud.”

Bill would be incredibly proud of his son’s consistency and patience if he stays with Hendrick Motorsports throughout his career. But the most crucial requirement to do that is to start winning more races. The younger Elliott finished third in the Cup Series race at Mexico City last Sunday. His next challenge will be at the Pocono Raceway.