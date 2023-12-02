Kyle Larson Owned High Limit Series Announces Calendar for Bumper Schedule

Kyle Larson has always been a massive advocate for the promotion of dirt racing. The Hendrick driver takes part in more dirt races per year alone than perhaps the rest of the NASCAR garage combined. Of course, he also has his series now as well, the High Limit Racing Series, co-owned with Brad Sweet, which recently shared new details on its schedule.

The Larson and Sweet-owned series had earlier announced its massive expansion plans heading into the 2024 season. After all the anticipation regarding its massive scale-up in terms of the number of races, the final schedule has finally been released.

Over a social media re-post, excited over the launch of the upcoming schedule, Larson stated, “Big day for @HighLimitRacing! Proud of our team for all the hard work and pumped for this bad a$$ schedule!“

The new schedule brings in a whopping 60 races in 19 states across the country. The races are scheduled to take place on 36 different tracks.

Additionally, the total purse money is going to be more than $4 million.

Kyle Larson’s racing series to kick off season in February next year

The High Limit Racing Series with its all-new schedule will start the 2024 season with a bang on the 12th and 13th of February at the East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida. Thereafter the sprint car championship will travel across the country visiting several high-paying marquee events, before ending the season on 12th and 13th October at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track.

The major events with the highest purse values include the Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway ($100,000), the Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway ($100,070), the Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway ($100,000), and the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway ($57,000).

Additionally, several more races on the schedule have high-paying purses as well. Overall, with this massive expansion to the series, the racing series is only going to grow in terms of its overall fan base and influence over the grassroots motorsports scene.