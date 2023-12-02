HomeSearch

Kyle Larson Owned High Limit Series Announces Calendar for Bumper Schedule

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 02, 2023

Oct 15, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates his victory of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson has always been a massive advocate for the promotion of dirt racing. The Hendrick driver takes part in more dirt races per year alone than perhaps the rest of the NASCAR garage combined. Of course, he also has his series now as well, the High Limit Racing Series, co-owned with Brad Sweet, which recently shared new details on its schedule.

The Larson and Sweet-owned series had earlier announced its massive expansion plans heading into the 2024 season. After all the anticipation regarding its massive scale-up in terms of the number of races, the final schedule has finally been released.

Over a social media re-post, excited over the launch of the upcoming schedule, Larson stated, Big day for @HighLimitRacing! Proud of our team for all the hard work and pumped for this bad a$$ schedule!

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KyleLarsonRacin/status/1730684597867061463?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The new schedule brings in a whopping 60 races in 19 states across the country. The races are scheduled to take place on 36 different tracks.

Additionally, the total purse money is going to be more than $4 million.

Kyle Larson’s racing series to kick off season in February next year

The High Limit Racing Series with its all-new schedule will start the 2024 season with a bang on the 12th and 13th of February at the East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida. Thereafter the sprint car championship will travel across the country visiting several high-paying marquee events, before ending the season on 12th and 13th October at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track.

The major events with the highest purse values include the Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway ($100,000), the Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway ($100,070), the Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway ($100,000), and the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway ($57,000).

Additionally, several more races on the schedule have high-paying purses as well. Overall, with this massive expansion to the series, the racing series is only going to grow in terms of its overall fan base and influence over the grassroots motorsports scene.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

