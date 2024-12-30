“Lookin Forward to Getting My Feet Wet”: Christopher Bell Confirms World of Outlaws & High Limit Series Appearances in 2025

Few drivers in the active NASCAR field can come close to matching Christopher Bell’s skill on a dirt track. He was denied from displaying that talent in recent years due to Joe Gibbs Racing’s refusal to allow him to race outside stock cars. Now that the ban has been lifted, Bell is keen on getting his hands on every opportunity he can.

The 30-year-old will be making his first 410 winged sprint car start since June 2002 at the DIRTcar Nationals with the World of Outlaws. He will be driving for Kreitz Racing’s No. 69K team at the Volusia Speedway Park on February 5. He might also race on February 6, if everything goes well. But it doesn’t end there.

On March 13, he will be part of the starting grid for the High Limit Racing season opener in Las Vegas. Exciting times are ahead for both Bell and dirt racing fans.

He told FloRacing in a recent interview, “I’ve been out of Sprint Car racing for a while, so I’m looking forward to getting my feet wet and see how comfortable I am in my return.”

The last time Bell drove a 410 sprint car was during PA Speedweek at the Port Royal Speedway on June 29, 2022. Following the period of declination, Joe Gibbs announced to the media in November that his team would finally let drivers have the freedom to race in particular dirt track events. The decision was made to benefit from the advantages of racing outside NASCAR.

Bell will be returning to race in the Chili Bowl Nationals

Bell is a three-time winner in the infamous Chili Bowl Nationals. The indoor sprint car race is set to go down at the SageNet Center in Oklahoma from January 12 to 18, and he is expected to be a part of the starting order this time.

Although his official entry hasn’t come yet, he confirmed his participation a few weeks before and drew praise from longtime rival Kyle Larson.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver noted, aware of Bell’s abilities on dirt, “I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins his first race back.” Away from Bell and Larson, NASCAR will be represented well at the Crown Jewel dirt race. Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs are set to make their debuts in the event. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a part of the entry list as well.

The sanctioning body recently confirmed that there have been as many as 327 official entries for the race so far. Bell will be racing against some worthy opponents like Logan Seavey and Sammy Swindell. He won’t have it easy on his return.