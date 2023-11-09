HomeSearch

Kyle Larson’s Passion Project Gets Major Boost in Money and Scale

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 09, 2023

Kyle Larson’s Passion Project Gets Major Boost in Money and Scale

Feb 15, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) speaks to the media at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson and his business partner Brad Sweet have recently announced a major update regarding their co-owned racing series; High Limit Racing. As per recent information, the series will see more money and races being injected into it as the series gains notoriety as well as further plans for expansion starting in 2024.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KyleLarsonRacin/status/1721927627236409539?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Starting from the next season, the High Limit Sprint car Series would become a National Sprint car touring series. Additionally, the series would also see more than 50 race nights across its schedule, with tracks across the nation. Interestingly, the driver payouts will also be increased to values of more than $5 million.

Additionally, the drivers within the series will now receive larger payouts and have the freedom to participate in non-high-limit races without any restrictions. The series will also schedule dedicated “off-weekends” to allow teams to take part in important sprint car racing events.

Meanwhile, a significant point fund of $1 million will be awarded, with the champion team and driver earning $250,000. There will also be a separate Midweek Money Series within the national tour, offering a total point fund of $100,000.

FloSports acquires minor stake in Kyle Larson’s racing series

In order to propel the growth of the series further, FloSports has taken up a minor equity stake with the racing series and will continue broadcasting all of the events for the foreseeable future on their FloRacing platform.

Speaking about the expansion, Larson mentioned, “The 2023 High Limit season went well, but we saw room for growth and more opportunities that were out there to make this division of racing stronger.”

“Not only are we going to continue to run tight, highly entertaining races for the fans, but we’re going to do it while raising purses and making the sport more financially viable for drivers and teams,” the 2021 Cup Series champion added.

Larson concluded that their partnership with FloSports would create a pathway to divert additional “eyeballs” to their racing events and also aid in boosting their overall popularity as a sport.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal