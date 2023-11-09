Kyle Larson’s Passion Project Gets Major Boost in Money and Scale

Kyle Larson and his business partner Brad Sweet have recently announced a major update regarding their co-owned racing series; High Limit Racing. As per recent information, the series will see more money and races being injected into it as the series gains notoriety as well as further plans for expansion starting in 2024.

Starting from the next season, the High Limit Sprint car Series would become a National Sprint car touring series. Additionally, the series would also see more than 50 race nights across its schedule, with tracks across the nation. Interestingly, the driver payouts will also be increased to values of more than $5 million.

Additionally, the drivers within the series will now receive larger payouts and have the freedom to participate in non-high-limit races without any restrictions. The series will also schedule dedicated “off-weekends” to allow teams to take part in important sprint car racing events.

Meanwhile, a significant point fund of $1 million will be awarded, with the champion team and driver earning $250,000. There will also be a separate Midweek Money Series within the national tour, offering a total point fund of $100,000.

FloSports acquires minor stake in Kyle Larson’s racing series

In order to propel the growth of the series further, FloSports has taken up a minor equity stake with the racing series and will continue broadcasting all of the events for the foreseeable future on their FloRacing platform.

Speaking about the expansion, Larson mentioned, “The 2023 High Limit season went well, but we saw room for growth and more opportunities that were out there to make this division of racing stronger.”

“Not only are we going to continue to run tight, highly entertaining races for the fans, but we’re going to do it while raising purses and making the sport more financially viable for drivers and teams,” the 2021 Cup Series champion added.

Larson concluded that their partnership with FloSports would create a pathway to divert additional “eyeballs” to their racing events and also aid in boosting their overall popularity as a sport.