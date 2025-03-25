Kyle Larson Playfully Mocks Kyle Busch Being Dominated By Son Brexton Amid Father-Son Clash Announcement

Kyle Larson was one of the first individuals to make an early prediction of the winner of Wednesday’s dirt race between two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch and his nine-year-old son Brexton.

And Larson didn’t mince any words on who he considers the favorite.

“Brexton is going to smoke him (his father),” Larson told The Speed Freaks.

Kyle Busch made the anticipated “18 vs. 51” announcement (their respective car numbers) Monday night. The father-son battle will take place this Wednesday, March 26, at Millbridge Speedway near Salisbury, N.C.

While Larson is enjoying the excitement of his fellow NASCAR Cup competitor’s grudge match with his son, at the same time he has to take somewhat of a step back himself and get serious about what he’s potentially facing, as well: Larson’s son, Owen, is 10 years old and an aspiring racer himself.

“Even for me, I could be racing with Owen this year or next year for sure,” Larson said. “It’s weird, for sure, but it’s fun.”

However, the ultra-competitive elder Larson, who in addition to his NASCAR Cup career also has an extensive resume in dirt racing and even competed in the Indianapolis 500 last year (he’s planning on doing a repeat performance this year), is more than confident in his own ability in a potential father-son matchup.

“It’ll be fun to get out there with your kid,” Larson said of Owen. “And then I feel like they’ll actually listen because I’ll be smoking him and then he’ll have to listen to me.”