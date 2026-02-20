Ryan Blaney Cherishes His “Proud Vomit” Moment With the USAF Thunderbirds

Back in 2016, Ryan Blaney experienced something few drivers ever do when he rode with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the flyover that sets the tone for the Daytona 500 each year. The thunder in the sky rolls straight into the green flag on the ground at Daytona International Speedway, linking spectacle with speed, and it was a moment Blaney will remember forever.

Speaking with Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone on a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio episode, Blaney said it tops the list of everything he has done in the sport. He made sure to tip his cap to everyone behind the scenes, from the pilots and crew to those keeping the lanes clear.

Even now, the Team Penske driver said he would jump at the chance to do it again, and with more time and perspective, the memory hits even harder today.

Thinking back, Blaney recalled how it all went from zero to full tilt in no time. “It’s like straight to 10,000. So they pop off the runway, and they go straight 90 to 10,000 feet. And you’re at 10,000 feet before you know it,” he said.

And like seeing everything get very small in a very short amount of time. It’s just unbelievable. I did get sick. I threw up. I’m not ashamed to say it. I threw up at the very end. I got to the bag, which was good.”

The 2023 Cup champ joked that he did not make a mess inside the cockpit, and the pilot had checked in before takeoff. Everything held steady until an unexpected situation midair left him hot and queasy. Still, he wore it like a badge. “It was like a proud vomit. Like other vomits you have in your life is not proud… This one was like ‘Yeah, I got to vomit at 30,000 feet in a Thunderbird.”

He even laughed about the pre-flight meal not making the return trip in style. “Like that was good. I just wish I had a better meal that morning because it didn’t taste very good coming up, but yeah, it was an unbelievable experience. I hope to get to do it again one day,” he said.

“I did get sick […] I’m not afraid to say it.” Ryan @Blaney relived his first ride with the @AFThunderbirds 10 years ago, calling it “the coolest experience (he’s) ever been a part of” and said he wants to do it again. Full Hour: https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/hw0BECRE7l — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) February 19, 2026

Back then, Blaney flew in an F-16 Fighting Falcon, the jet the Thunderbirds run for shows. During the flight, he went through a series of maneuvers and felt G-forces climb to 9. And given he enjoyed it so much, the Team Penske driver has kept ties with the squad since. He even climbed back in with them in March 2020 at Daytona, sharing the sky with fellow driver Erik Jones.