Kyle Larson Reasons How Denny Hamlin’s Title Heartbreak Could Make Him Feel More Welcome in NASCAR

What began as a season of boos for Denny Hamlin slowly turned into genuine affection from the NASCAR crowd. His win at Las Vegas softened even his harshest critics. By the time the finale rolled around at Phoenix, fans who once booed him at driver intros were pulling for him to win it all.

The shift came almost overnight, sparked by his 60th Cup victory and the rare peek of emotion that followed. Ironically, not winning the title may have won him more hearts than the trophy ever could. Even his frenemy, Kyle Larson, believes that the sting of Phoenix could end up making Hamlin one of the sport’s most beloved figures, just like Kyle Busch.

For years, every time Hamlin stepped on stage or climbed out of his car after a race, the boos rained down from every corner of the grandstands. But after losing the championship battle to Larson at Phoenix, the tone changed.

Fans, many of them longtime detractors, acknowledged that Hamlin had earned his shot. Sympathy and respect replaced mockery, and the collective mood in the sport shifted.

Speaking on the Rubbin is Racing podcast, Larson reflected on the moment. “You kind of saw a shift after he won his 60th race, and he showed his emotion… I would say he was like the sentimental favorite, going into this weekend, and then for it to play out like it did was depressing for everybody.”

“I’m excited to kind of see how it will shift now going forward, where, like, Kyle Bush gets way more cheers than he’s ever gotten. And I think it’s going to be something similar to that… I think after the heartbreak of this weekend for him, he’s probably won over a lot of fans because of it, too, which I think will make him feel really good, much more welcomed than he’s been for a while.”

Larson even praised Hamlin’s role as an ambassador for the sport, both behind the wheel and off the track.

Hamlin is “great for the sport”

Between his podcast, business ventures, and ownership of a two-car NASCAR team, Hamlin has poured time and energy into keeping NASCAR relevant and growing. “He’s great for the sport,” Larson said.

According to the HMS driver, Hamlin probably does the most to promote NASCAR these days. So, it’s deserving of people rooting for him, especially at this age and where he’s at in his career now.

At 44, Hamlin stands at a crossroads that most veterans eventually reach, haunted by missed championships but boosted by endurance and a new wave of public respect.

Losing the title may have felt like another heartbreak, but in doing so, he might have won the genuine admiration of fans and peers alike. Next season, he may want to carry that goodwill with him, and for the first time in a long while, the cheers might finally drown out the boos.