Kyle Larson Reflects on "Clean" Weekend Amid Other Hendrick Drivers Struggling: "Hope They Can Really Look at Our Notes"

Srijan Mandal
Published July 18, 2023

Kyle Larson Reflects on “Clean” Weekend Amid Other Hendrick Drivers Struggling: “Hope They Can Really Look at Our Notes”

Feb 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and driver Chase Elliott (9) during media availabilities at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson had a more than decent New Hampshire race weekend. Ending the race in 3rd place behind Joey Logano and winner Martin Truex Jr., Larson did have the pace to run up front and challenge for the lead. However, that did not end up being the case as the checkered flag dropped.

Following the race Larson expressed to the press how his race went and where he lost out. The 2021 champion also mentioned how his teammates were not able to fare well at the Magic Mile, ending up in the midpack for most of the part.

Kyle Larson summarizes a successful New Hampshire weekend for him

After the race, Larson said, “Yeah overall was a pretty clean day. I thought our race car was pretty good from the start. Kind of plugged up in the initial start and fell back. Had to chip away throughout the first stage…”

“We had a good second stage got second and then we pitted when lot of people stayed out there. Going into the third stage, be able to get to fifth pretty quickly. But kinda got stuck there. Had a good green flag cycle and work our way to second you know the end of the race there. I gave ourselves a shot there so. I thought we had a third-place car we ended up third so.”

Larson acknowledges poor run for his teammates at NHMS

While Larson had a pretty good run, his Hendrick teammates were on a different planet in terms of the results. Fan favorite Chase Elliott, who really needed a win to secure a spot in the playoff ended up in the 12th place. Not something he would have wanted, but that’s what it was.

Talking about how his Hendrick Motorsports teammates fared in the race, Larson added, “It didn’t seem like the teammates were well or didn’t fair very well today. But really hope they can really look at our notes if we were much different and learn something from that and you know make their stuff better.”

Meanwhile, his other two teammates, William Byron and Alex Bowman did not have good runs either. Byron, who was earlier leading the championship till Martin Truex Jr took over the points standing after the race, finished a lowly 24th. Alex Bowman, who also needs a win to get into the playoffs, ended up in 14th place, two places behind Elliott.

