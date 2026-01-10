Kaulig Racing to Select Final 2026 Truck Series Driver Through Reality TV Show

Among NASCAR’s forthcoming series of changes and upgrades, Ram announced plans last season to enter the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series alongside Kaulig Racing, but not the traditional way. The brand appears set to shake things up with an unconventional approach.

Rather than following the tried-and-true path of plucking a driver from ARCA, Late Models, dirt racing circuits, or similar proving grounds, Ram Trucks unveiled its blueprint for filling the final seat of its five Truck entries on Friday. The organization announced that a full-season ride with Kaulig Racing in 2026 will be awarded to the winner of a reality competition developed in partnership with Thrill Sports Productions.

“Race for the Seat” will feature 15 drivers across eight episodes, scheduled to premiere Sunday, January 25 at noon ET on FOX. The outfit had already disclosed its intentions for the other four entries, with Brendan Queen, Daniel Dye, and Justin Haley piloting trucks full-time. The fourth truck operates as a free-agent entry, fielding a rotating roster of drivers at each race and remaining open to competitors spanning the motorsports spectrum.

Meanwhile, for the fifth spot, from the pool of 15 contestants, one driver will earn the privilege of occupying Kaulig Racing’s final Truck Series seat for the 2026 campaign based on heart, hustle, attitude, and an unquenchable hunger to conquer 10 challenges. The winner must embody the ‘Last Tenth’ culture.

Competitors will square off in diverse vehicles at venues stretching from Virginia International Raceway to South Boston Speedway as they wage battle for a legitimate shot at one of NASCAR’s national platforms. The competition champion will walk away with the opportunity of a lifetime, claiming a full-time berth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series behind the wheel of the No. 14 RAM 1500 for Kaulig Racing.

Ram and Kaulig Racing have confirmed the reality competition that will determine the driver of its final entry in the Craftsman Truck Series this year. The show will premiere on January 25. Details:https://t.co/88VHUEfRVS — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) January 9, 2026

The organization has brought UFC President and CEO Dana White on board as an executive producer for the program. White will also deliver behind-the-scenes analysis, while Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis and the team owner Matt Kaulig will receive prominent billing throughout the episodes.

According to reports, modified racing stalwarts Mike Christopher Jr. and Austin Beers both landed spots in the cast of the reality racing spectacle.

Christopher, from Wolcott, has established himself as one of the premier threats in the SK Modified division at Stafford Speedway over recent seasons, while also logging appearances with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series. He made his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut last September at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, crossing the stripe in P13 position.

Beers, a native of Northampton, Pennsylvania, bagged his first Whelen Modified Tour championship in 2025, wheeling machinery for KLM Motorsports. He has also become a regular fixture in recent campaigns with both the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series and the Race of Champions Modified Series.

Fresh episodes of the racing reality show will drop on RAM’s official YouTube channel from January 26 through February 6. The program will simultaneously stream on FOX Sports 1, giving viewers multiple avenues to follow the drama.

Whether the gambit pays dividends remains to be seen, but it certainly guarantees attention as 15 hopefuls battle for their big break on national television.