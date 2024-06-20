WATCH: Brad Keselowski & Austin Dillon trade blows at Loudon in 2022 as NASCAR revisits New Hampshire this season

As the playoffs draw closer this season, the NASCAR Cup Series prepares to head to the iconic New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. With nine events to go in the regular season, several big-name drivers are yet to solidify their position in the postseason. This kind of pressure can often cause one to lose their calm, just like what happened with Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon a couple of years ago here.

Advertisement

The 2022 Ambetter 301 saw an on-track duel between the two drivers during the caution period. Dillon, who was at the bottom, checked up and made contact with Keselowski. This was not well received by the RFK Racing driver who immediately retaliated and slammed into the #3 driver’s car.

“We’ve gone at it a couple of times in the last two years. One time I hit really hard. I just don’t like the way certain people race me and probably not the right way to do it under caution,” Dillon said after the race. Keselowski, on the other hand, said that his temper got the better of him under hot conditions in the car.

Tempers can get HOT in New Hampshire. Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon were banging doors under yellow in 2022. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aPWnmH9sN3 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 19, 2024

It could also have been frustration from not running too well that year, an issue that several big drivers are facing at the moment in the Cup Series as well.

Brad Keselowski improves as Austin Dillon underperforms yet again

Things seem to be different for Keselowski this season as the 2012 Cup Series champion has already won a race and booked his place in the round of 16. On the points table, he sits in P9 with seven top-5 and nine top-10 finishes. However, for Austin Dillon, it’s another year of disappointment.

Dillon drives the iconic #3 car but his recent performances have caused fans to turn on him. The RCR star has yet to win a race so far this season and languishes in P32 on the points table with just a couple of top-10 finishes. Once again, it looks unlikely that he will make it to the playoffs.

It remains to be seen how either driver performs this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as NASCAR goes live with the USA TODAY 301 at 2:30 pm ET.