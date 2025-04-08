Kyle Petty Believes Recent Outcry Over NASCAR Tradition Does Not Take the Fans Into Account

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 13: Donnie Allison (l) and Kyle Petty talk to the fans in the Talladega Garage Experience before the running of the Monster Energy NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 race on October 13, 2019 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: OCT 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – 1000Bulbs.com 500 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon9531910110009

The Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway stirred up a considerable debate following Chase Elliott’s critical remarks. While the majority, including Joey Logano and Kyle Busch, voiced their support for NASCAR’s nostalgic initiative, Elliott and his teammate William Byron felt the event had become stale with most classic themes already explored. Adding his voice to the mix, Kyle Petty aligned with Logano and Busch’s views.

During an episode of the NASCAR Inside the Race podcast, where Steve Letarte expressed ambivalence about the Throwback weekend, Petty didn’t mince words.

Drawing parallels to other events, stating that just as some argue that the Clash and the All-Star race have lost their shine, so too could one say about the Throwback weekend.

However, Petty emphasized that the essence of NASCAR’s special events, like the All-Star race, the Clash, and the Throwback Weekend, transcends the interests of drivers and teams, focusing instead on the fans.

He highlighted, “It’s not about the teams it’s about the people that buy tickets and sit in the stands. It’s about the stories that we get to tell because they paint the Wood Brothers paint their car like Jimmy Clark’s.”

Petty also shared a personal insight, noting that as a driver, he never knew what his car looked like from the outside because he couldn’t see it from his seat. This led him to question why drivers should be concerned about the paint schemes of their cars.

Aligning somewhat with Elliott and Byron’s stance in principle, he ultimately disagreed, asserting that it’s really about the fans in the stands and those watching from home. It’s their enjoyment that matters, not the drivers’ preferences.

What did Chase Elliott and Joey Logano say about the Throwback weekend?

Elliott expressed his reservations about the Throwback Weekend, suggesting it had worn out its welcome years ago. He quipped that at this rate, even his 2018 car might soon take a spin down memory lane. Elliott argued that NASCAR might be leaning too heavily into the nostalgia, diluting the event’s original charm.

Contrastingly, behind the wheel of his #22 ride, Logano’s tribute to three-time Cup champion Cale Yarborough showed his support for maintaining the Throwback Weekend tradition, voicing his hopes for its constant presence. He asserted that the essence of Throwback Weekend goes beyond mere aesthetics of paint schemes or hues.

For Logano, it’s a route for today’s NASCAR drivers to salute the titans of the sport, ensuring those pioneers aren’t lost to the sands of time.

He remarked on how racers often vanish from the spotlight post-retirement, yet Throwback Weekend reels them back into the collective consciousness, honoring their indelible marks on the sport.