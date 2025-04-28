mobile app bar

Kyle Larson Leads Hendrick Motorsports Teammates to Monumental Achievement After 11 Years

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson speaks during an interview at Iowa Speedway on April 18, 2025, in Newton.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson speaks during an interview at Iowa Speedway on April 18, 2025, in Newton. | Credit: Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the past five seasons, Kyle Larson has led the way for Hendrick Motorsports, especially after clinching the Cup Championship in 2021. While Chase Elliott remained competitive through 2022, his performances have since dipped slightly. Meanwhile, William Byron has steadily piled up wins, with Alex Bowman also claiming a victory last year and advancing to the Round of 12 with consistent finishes.

However, this time at Talladega, all four Hendrick drivers rose to the occasion and, for the first time in eleven years, matched a significant team achievement. Kyle Larson, who started from 25th position in the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, maneuvered through the field to finish second, having won Stage 1 and secured third in Stage 2.

William Byron, who currently sits atop the driver standings, crossed the line in third after starting P16, leading 10 laps during the race. Byron wrapped up Stage 1 in second place and Stage 2 back in 20th place.

Hendrick Motorsports‘ third driver, Chase Elliott, brought home a fifth-place finish after starting deep in the field from P30. He wrapped up Stage 1 in fourth, dropped to 27th in Stage 2, and led only a single lap during the race.

Then, Alex Bowman, often perceived as the weakest link in the team’s chain, crossed the line in seventh after starting P18, finishing Stage 1 in P25 and Stage 2 in P15.

In doing so, “Hendrick Motorsports had all four cars finish top-10 at Talladega for just the second time — April 2011 was the other time it did.” What makes the feat even more impressive is that not a single HMS driver started within the top-10 on Sunday.

In the drivers’ standings, all four HMS drivers also sit inside the top-10. William Byron and Kyle Larson, with one and two wins respectively, occupy P1 and P2, separated by 31 points.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman hold P4 and P9, respectively, with no wins this season. Elliott has bagged three top-five Cup race finishes and Bowman has secured one in the first 10 starts.

