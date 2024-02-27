Kyle Busch Leads NASCAR in Win Percentage Stat, Mark Martin, Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Kevin Harvick Follow

Kyle Busch has been a man of many faces in NASCAR’s path over the last two decades. Apart from his achievements in the Cup Series, he has also run riot in the lower rungs and stands tall as the most victorious driver in the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. A stat further exemplifying his all-around expertise is his winning percentage in the Xfinity Series.

Among all NASCAR drivers who’ve had at least 100 starts in the second tier, Kyle Busch leads the line with a win percentage of 27.9, having won 102 of his 366 Xfinity races. Former Roush Racing superstar Mark Martin follows him with a 20.8% success rate. He is also the second-most winningest driver with 49 victory lane visits. The majority of Martin’s wins came for Jack Roush and the #60 Ford.

Third on the list is 2-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano. The Team Penske star was the youngest driver to win a race in the series and did so when he was just 18 years and 21 days old in 2008. With 30 wins in 176 starts, he holds a 17.1% success rate. Popular icons Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick are further down the list with 16.4% and 13.5%, respectively.

Though Dale Jr. and Harvick trail Busch in the win percentage game, they do hold more Xfinity titles (two each) than Busch, who has won only one (2009). Busch’s last win in the tier came back in 2021 at Atlanta.

When Kyle Busch decided to call it quits with the Xfinity Series in 2021

The number of wins that Kyle Busch has accumulated in the second tier of NASCAR is practically an unattainable goal for upcoming drivers. However, this stat does little to lift his legacy. End of the day, his headline will still read “Two-time Cup Series champion with 63 Cup Series wins”. Perhaps this is why he decided to cut back on his appearances in recent years.

He said to the media after his 100th win in Nashville (2021), that the year would be the end of his stint in the rung. He funnily reasoned it, “Did you hear the crowd? Nobody likes me here! So, peace out. Bye-bye! If you want to pay me to quit on the Cup side? Bring it on. I’ll be gone!” He then went on to win the rest of the year’s two races, rounding off his tally at 102.

2023 saw him return to Xfinity after a year of sabbatical in 2022. However, he couldn’t find his way to the victory lane behind Kaulig Racing’s #10 car. Busch has begun the 2024 season with a Cup Series top five and a Truck Series victory, in Atlanta.