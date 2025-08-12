Kyle Petty Sparks Outrage After Defending NASCAR’s Next Gen Car: “His Only Relevance Is His Last Name”

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 13: Donnie Allison (l) and Kyle Petty talk to the fans in the Talladega Garage Experience before the running of the Monster Energy NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 race on October 13, 2019 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

The NASCAR Next Gen car has been on the receiving end of major criticism since it was introduced in 2022. While it has presented significant advancements in terms of engineering and safety, its performance standards have caused backlash. As the negativity against the machine continues well into the 2025 Cup Series season, Kyle Petty has come out and defended it in a twist.

Advertisement

The former driver said on PRN recently that it is a huge leap forward on many fronts and that the fandom ought to be celebrating and enjoying it. He also expressed his disappointment with icons like Dale Earnhardt Jr. criticizing it recently.

Petty said, “It was an antiquated car that we were racing, and people seemed to want to have the antiquated car. This car jumped leap years ahead. We have to adjust to it. This is the racing that we have. Embrace it. Enjoy it. We are seeing some spectacular stuff on the race track. I think it’s only going to get better.”

He also pointed out how people have been complaining about progress throughout history and that it shouldn’t be the case. However, Petty’s opinions weren’t met with a positive reception from the fans on social media.

One comment asked, “What the f**k does Kyle Petty have to do with this? He needs to keep his dumba** comments to himself. He has no credibility in the sport. His only relevance is his last name.”

There’s been a lot of criticism of the Next Gen car lately. @kylepetty says it’s unwarranted: https://t.co/URPn5dB0kj — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 11, 2025

A second added, “Sorry to say, but Kyle has been on the wrong side of a lot of issues lately.” One more said, “The average fan is not upset about the lack of “stock” in “stock car” racing. We are upset that there is no racing going on at most of these tracks. The car is all defense and zero offense. Drivers cannot push a top 15 car into the top 5-10.”

A fourth attacked him personally, “Kyle’s opinion doesn’t matter. He didn’t have a great NASCAR run let alone hasn’t been in this car racing. His comments are unwarranted.”

A key reason, apart from the apparent hate on the Next Gen car, for this hit back at Petty might be his stand against Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of the most loved icons in the sport.

Junior had expressed on Dale Jr. Download recently that the Next Gen car isn’t even a stock car. He believes that it leans more towards being a sports car and that its braking zones are all too messed up to make passes on track.