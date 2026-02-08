mobile app bar

“Not Allowed to Tell in Person”: Star Comedian Gives Startling Details About Partying With NASCAR Drivers

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Bert Kreischer arrives on the red carpet for the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Podcaster and comedian Bert Kreischer has been a passionate NASCAR fan for several years. His love for the sport, combined with the nature of his profession, has given him the chance to interact closely with a number of drivers, and in a recent interview, he opened up about his party experiences with them.

According to Kreischer, nearly all the drivers he has partied with are fun and have shared stories that would normally go untold over a casual cup of coffee.

Kreischer said to TMZ Sports, “They tell stories they’re not allowed to tell in person when they start drinking. Their stories are wild! I was with Kyle Busch. We did a podcast. Me, him, his wife. We did a cooking show.

“We got hammered, and he told me three stories. I was like, ‘These are going viral!'” he added. 

But NASCAR quickly played spoilsport and prevented the covers from being lifted off for the public. Kreischer also said that Joey Logano was easily the most approachable person of the lot. But it wasn’t the top guns with whom he had the most fun. It was a driver whose name he couldn’t quite recall in the interview. The details he provided were scarce, but enough to guess who the driver was.

He said, “There’s a dude I partied with at the Coca-Cola 600. His name’s escaping me right now. He was a blast. Young dude. The No. 40 car or the No. 44 car, maybe. God, I partied with him a little bit. It was the day before when they were doing Xfinity, we went, and we delivered sandwiches.”

The driver whom he spoke of is none other than 26-year-old Noah Gragson. The Front Row Motorsports driver had apparently suggested after their sandwich deliveries that they ought to have beers. Kreischer appeared quite elated talking about him and his wild behavior. Opportunities like these don’t come by very often, even for those in the world of media. Kreischer might never have gotten around it had it not been for his interest in stock car racing.

He admitted in the same interview that it was only in his 40s that he began watching NASCAR races. Before then, he had been quite critical of the sport and not able to understand why people went berserk over it. But once he watched the final 20 or so minutes of a race, he quickly caught on and has been lovestruck ever since.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

