What is the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Grid Challenge?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will not just be for the drivers to compete in but fans can also join in on the action and compete against each other thanks to the Grid Challenge. It is essentially a fantasy picks system that will award the player with the highest points at the end of the season cash prizes.

The player who has the most points at the end of the season will be awarded $10,000. Second place will receive $5,000 and third place will be awarded $2,500. Fans will surely be a lot more invested in the playoffs thanks to these brilliant incentives.

So how does one enter the competition? Well, the first thing to do would be to create a free NASCAR account on the sport’s official website. The rules are quite simple. Before the round of 16 gets underway, players will have to pick the 12 drivers they believe will advance to the next round.

Before the round of 12, players will have to pick their top eight, and so on until the championship round. Before the day of the Phoenix race, players will have to pick the one driver they believe will become the champion at the end of this season.

Correctly picking the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion will award players 40 points. Every single correct driver picked for the next round will have 10 points.

But that’s not all. If a player correctly chooses the position of a driver on the table at the end of each round, they will receive five points per driver. If they choose the position to be one place above or below the driver’s actual place on the table, one point will be awarded.

There will be an overall leaderboard where the position of each player will be visible. However, if a player wants, they can play with their friends or family as well. This can be done by either joining a league or creating a new one. Leagues can either be public for anyone to join or private with password protection.

If a player fails to make their picks before the mentioned deadline, they won’t be awarded any points for that round. However, they can still compete in the next rounds to have a chance of winning the aforementioned cash prizes. A perfect score for this competition throughout the playoffs is 400 points.

The system is based on Denny Hamlin‘s Bracket Challenge which the Joe Gibbs Racing driver undertook last season during the playoffs. However, now the same has been incentivized officially by the governing body and fans can participate on a much larger scale.

Teams and drivers will be seen competing during the Playoffs after today’s race at Darlington Raceway, which is yet to decide the regular season champion.