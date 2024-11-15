“Let’s Get Back to Having Fun”: Kurt Busch Teases NASCAR Fans on Social Media Amid Tough Times

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and one of the most well-known and liked faces in the stock car racing scene, Kurt Busch has not been the most active person on social media lately. The former #45 Toyota Camry driver was seen somewhat under the radar after his recent run-in with the law for a DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) charge.

After being stopped for speeding initially, the 46-year-old was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.17, over 2 times the 0.08 limit in North Carolina. While this has not been his first infraction in the eyes of the law, Busch admitted to wrongdoing and pleaded guilty in exchange for the reckless driving and speeding charges being dropped against the former 23XI Racing driver.

Busch finally broke the silence on his social media handles with a video of him signing gift cards reflecting on his storied motorsports career, trying to give back to the fans who reached out to him during his reflection process for the past three months.

“I know it’s been a while. Thank you so much for the support over the years and even this year with everything going on. It’s great to roll down memory lane with everyone’s cards, photos, letters you guys write. Thank you,” he said in the video.

I know things have been quiet on my social lately. The last 90 days was my priority and a reflection period, working on myself. I appreciate all the love & care you’ve shown, let’s get back to having fun. pic.twitter.com/pz6vKgrz4S — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) November 14, 2024

As a result of his cooperation with the authorities, Busch would have served his 60-day reduced sentence by now along with 24 hours of community service while being under unsupervised probation.

“Everyone needs a self tuneup”

The NASCAR fraternity came out in spades to support Busch after his post on X (formerly Twitter) went live. The 2004 Cup Series champion has always been one of the most fiery on-track yet likable and relateable drivers off it ever since he made his debut at Dover Motor Speedway 24 years ago.

“Everyone needs a self tuneup every now & then. lol. Glad you are overcoming and persevering. Stay strong & great to see KB back,” wrote one fan, sympathizing with his recent run-in with the law and how he is now on the right path to making amends.

“Kurt, I hated you as a driver until the last few years. Just know, that even your haters are pulling for you. Wish you the best!” exclaimed another elaborating on how rooting for the elder Busch has also been a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the years.

One follower filled him up on what he missed during the past three months in the NASCAR world and said, “You didn’t miss much. Your bro is still driving awful cars and Denny and MJ took a big swing at the machine. Ohh, and the little guy rolled his car a bunch of times but they wouldn’t let him keep racing. Glad you’re back.”

However, the underlying sentiment around his return seemed common as one fan wrote, “We all gotta get better in our own way! Rooting for you even after racing!”

Despite being forced to retire from competing in NASCAR against his will, Kurt Busch can take peace in the fact that despite his flaws, the fanbase is full of support for him 24 years after his debut in the highest echelon of stock car racing.