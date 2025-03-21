Josh Berry Getting Tired of the Taylor Swift Question: “Way Bigger Deal Than You Expect”

Josh Berry gained huge attention after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas last Sunday. It was his maiden win in the premier tier and set the ball rolling in what is sure to be a glorious season for him. One of the results of his achievement is the return of all the hype surrounding the fact that he went to the same high school as Taylor Swift.

He admitted to Fox Sports in a recent press conference that all the talk about him and Swift has started wearing him a bit thin. He said, “It’s sort of a thing that you mention one time, and you don’t realize how big of a deal it’s going to be. ‘Hey, tell us something about yourself!’ You mention it and it turns into a way bigger deal than you expect.”

Berry said on NASCAR Daily earlier this week that Swift was a grade above him in school. They attended the Hendersonville High School in Sumner County. Interestingly, IndyCar Series driver Josef Newgarden was a part of the same crop, too. Berry remembers seeing Swift perform in school once and awing at her along with his friends.

Josh Berry on life a few days after his inaugural Cup victory, the questions about going to the same high school as Taylor Swift, if he has heard from anyone at the bank he has worked at and getting ready for Homestead. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/P3IyV0juoE — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 20, 2025

He told Jeff Gluck, “We were like, ‘Dang, she’s alright! You know how talent shows are; they’re hit or miss. But it was like, ‘Damn, that was pretty good!’” He did not get to know her personally, though. Continuing his press conference with Fox Sports, he said that many of his colleagues from his days as a bank teller had messaged him after Sunday’s win.

What’s next for Berry after winning at Las Vegas?

Josh Berry’s win in Vegas did not seem like a one-time thing. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest team in NASCAR right now, and it appears set to regain its lost glory. It was the first time the team won at a non-drafting track since 2017 and the first time it won in back-to-back seasons since 1986-1987. The key to both these marks has been Berry.

Eddie Wood, a co-owner of the team, said on Sunday, “I think Josh fits us. Miles [Stanley, crew chief] fits us. Everything just fits. I used to make fun of people years ago when they would talk about chemistry. Football teams, baseball, all that. Then it kind of bled over into racing. This goes back a few years.”

Wood has understood now that things just click when they do. It has become apparent that the No. 21 team is going through a resurgence. Berry is undeniably a championship-caliber driver and is bound to take his car to victory lane more often this year. For now, his eyes are on the ball at Homestead-Miami.