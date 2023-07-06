“Let’s Not Get Caught Up” – Denny Hamlin Warns Against Identity Crisis for NASCAR After Successful Chicago Race

There is no doubt that the Chicago Street Race was a success in the sport’s quest to find a new demographic. The numbers from the race viewership also spoke for the same being a success. However, ever since Chicago, there have been talks about adding more of such formats of racing into the Cup Series schedule. Recently, while speaking about such talks, Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Denny Hamlin, shared his thoughts on the matter.

He mentioned how this wasn’t something that represented NASCAR. While he agreed it was beneficial for the sport, NASCAR had to stop looking at making the sport all about street courses in the future.

Denny Hamlin talks about an identity crisis after a successful street race



While explaining his take on looking forward to more street races, Hamlin stated, “We can’t help ourselves… Ron’s on the plane saying the same thing, ‘Oh, I should go to New York now.’ Ron, you’re such a dreamer.”

“Like they’re going to shut down New York? I mean, dude… Yeah, we are going through Central Park. Give me a break. It would never happen.”

He further added, “What I am saying is let’s not get caught up in, ‘Oh now we gotta have 3 street races a year.’ It’s not who we are… I think it’s great for growing our sport, without a doubt. But careful from leaving your identity.”

Where could NASCAR possibly have another street race?



Despite Hamlin’s word of caution, there is no doubt that the popularity of Grant Park 220 will surely have a few more street races added to the calendar. In fact, they are even in talks to consider that very expansion. However, if that is what NASCAR would do, then where would they take the next street race?

The best assumption would be to reuse the existing street courses used by IndyCar. Some of them are the Grand Prix of Long Beach Circuit, the Nashville Street Circuit, the streets of Detroit, and the Grand Prix of St. Petersberg, Florida. Although, NASCAR could also foray into uncharted territory and build something like what we saw at the Windy City.

In the end, such an expansion into street course racing would no doubt be beneficial for the sport. However, doing so would certainly compromise the identity of the sport. NASCAR is a sport that was built to run on ovals, whether it is Superspeedways or ovals. But definitely not street courses.

Therefore having one or two street courses makes sense, but as long as NASCAR does not go overboard, it would be fine.