Hometown Hero Chase Elliott “A Big Fan” Of Atlanta Position On NASCAR Calendar

The NASCAR Cup Series field will return to Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday to begin its 2024 playoff run. Sixteen drivers will be gunning for the championship but the stands will cheer for one name louder than the rest; Chase Elliott. The 28-year-old son of the iconic Bill Elliott is a Peach State native as well. For the love he receives in the area, the desire to see Atlanta on the calendar runs high in him.

He told the press on Saturday that he was a big fan of seeing the venue twice on the schedule and reasoned that people really enjoy the freshly induced superspeedway style of racing. “Everyone I talk to, they love it,” he quipped. “It’s a place that historically had a lot of success. Had really nice turnouts here with the years and some of that excitement is back. I hope it stays that way.”

“I’m a big fan of 2 races here @ATLMotorSpdwy, and I hope they keep this support for years to come” Hometown hero @chaseelliott talks about the Atlanta revival among local fans since the superspeedway transition. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9IbLY1zZF5 — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) September 7, 2024

The Atlanta Motor Speedway got its second race back in 2021 after a ten-year hiatus. The reinstatement coincided with the reconfiguration that converted the track into a mini-superspeedway. The dual visits have been nothing short of great successes since then. Elliott continued, “I’m really happy for everyone at AMS that they have a second date now. This is a track that deserves it.”

The former champion added that he doesn’t care where the races fall on the schedule as long as there are two of them. There is more to this want than the affinity for his home track. Atlanta has become one of the wildest race tracks in recent times. Just earlier this year, it produced one of the narrowest finishes in NASCAR history as Daniel Suarez edged past Ryan Blaney by 0.003 seconds.

Can Elliott kick off his second title bid on the right foot?

Having the home track advantage doesn’t necessarily mean a lot in this parity-filled NASCAR Next-Gen era. However, it cannot be denied that there is a narrow, confidence-boosting dynamic to performing in front of fans who want to see nothing more than you in the victory lane.

This is something that Elliott will want to use to his benefit this Sunday. He has qualified to start the race from 16th place. Consistency has been the key to his success so far this year. But if there’s a time for his old, explosive self to break out, this has to be it.

He has one victory and seven top-10 finishes in 11 appearances at the venue. As he returns to the playoffs after missing out on the cut last year, Atlanta is bound to go berserk should his #9 Chevrolet Camaro be in the lead when the checkered flag waves on Sunday.