Why Tony Stewart Should Look to Brad Keselowski Before NASCAR Charter Sale Decision

Very soon Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) could announce that it will cease operations in the Cup Series beginning 2025. The Tony Stewart-Gene Haas owned racing team has been on the verge of extinction for over a month now with rumors of it becoming obsolete gathering strength. Before the team owners call it quits officially, former racer Kenny Wallace wants them to look the way of RFK Racing.

Stewart-Haas Racing is currently a four-car team. What Wallace wants to be considered is the possibility of it continuing as a three-car or a two-car team. He believes that the chances of winning a championship do not go down by downsizing, as is evident from the success of Team Penske in 2022 and 2023.

“Kenny Wallace SHOW” what will happen on Tuesday at @StewartHaasRcng ? pic.twitter.com/KJFvm2zTpc — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) May 28, 2024

He also further reiterated that the new business model does not make running a four-car team financially more efficient than it does a two-car team. He cited RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski to make his case saying, “I’m hoping they look at Roush Racing. I’m hoping Stewart-Haas Racing says that ‘Look over there at Jack Roush. They have two teams. They have Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski.”

He continued to express that by taking notes from the Roush team, Stewart will be able to find the sense in becoming a team with just two entries in the Cup Series. Whatever the three-time champion decides will soon come to light. Expectations are that he and his companions in the top brass will announce decisions regarding the future to SHR employees on Tuesday.

Stewart-Haas Racing to announce decision on future on Tuesday

Veteran reporters Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi confirmed on their podcast recently that the SHR heads will meet with drivers and other personnel at the team’s headquarters in Kannapolis to let them know of their decisions regarding the future. Bianchi said, “It is expected that on Tuesday, Stewart-Haas Racing is going to make their future known.”

All eyes will be on Stewart-Haas Racing tomorrow as they plan to inform employees on its future plans. pic.twitter.com/WbJL5k7lfn — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) May 27, 2024

“They’re going to inform employees on their decision of what they’re going to do in the NASCAR Cup Series. From the conversations I’ve had with people it’s very likely that SHR is going to divest itself of charters – could be all four charters potentially. I think there’s a strong possibility of that.” All that’s left to do now is await the official word.