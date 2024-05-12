Carson Hocevar Reveals Damage Extent After Michigan Tornado: “Lost the Roofs..”

A tornado recently wreaked havoc in Michigan and unfortunately, NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar’s family was caught up in it. There was not a lot of damage to their house but their shop was in the line of fire and suffered significant damage. Hocevar’s father was at the shop when the storm hit but thankfully, there was a windowless room on the property where he took shelter and was okay after the storm had subsided. The Spire Motorsports revealed the extent of damages to Fox SPorts’ Bob Posckrass.

“All of a sudden I got a call right back and my dad was in the store. All the houses behind lost their roofs and lost their garages and whatnot so very thankful it wasn’t any worse. Our roof was torn up, luckily it didn’t come off, my dad was in there holding on to the door…there was a metal door there with no windows that he can kind of be sheltered,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar’s mother believed it was just a tornado warming blown out of proportion since nothing much happened at their house. The sun was out where she was staying. However, it was a whole different ball game elsewhere. The worst damage was reported to have happened at Timbercreek Ct. in Portage as per WSBT and wind speeds reached up to a whopping 135 mph.

It didn’t seem like that Spire Motorsports star was too worried about what might have happened in the tornado but he certainly must have felt a sense of relief once it was over. Hocevar’s focus will now be on the Goodyear 400 but he is also looking to find a way into the All-Star race.

Carson Hocevar holds his own All-Star race election campaign

Held at the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway, the winner of this exhibition race wins $1 million. However, not everyone is eligible to take part in it. You have to be either of the following – a points race winner either in this season or the last, a former All-Star race winner, or a former NASCAR Cup Series champion. But there’s another way to get in and that’s through fans’ votes. Thankfully, Hocevar had a campaign planned out.

Apart from putting out subtle hints for fans to vote for him, the Cup Series rookie got endorsements from his friends and fellow drivers Anthony Alfredo, Austin Dillon, and Kaz Grala. Hocevar uploaded the video on his official X handle where the other three asked fans to help him make it into the All-Star race. It would be a big deal for a team like Spire Motorsports, the sponsors, and of course, Hocevar himself.

Drivers prefer to get into the race on merit but for the ones that do not have as much experience, this really is a great opportunity to take part in an iconic event.