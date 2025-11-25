“Shocked At All the Things That Were Going On”: Jeff Burton’s Honest Admission After Taking Up NASCAR Broadcasting

Following an illustrious career in the NASCAR Cup Series, Jeff Burton joined the NBC Sports broadcast booth in 2015 to work alongside Rick Allen and Steve Letarte. Today, he is highly regarded. But when he first stepped into the role, there were plenty of surprises waiting for him.

In a 2024 interview with Fronstretch, Burton was asked if there were things that he observed as a commentator that he missed out as a driver. He responded by pointing out that he had initially been oblivious to all the massive loads of work that went behind the scenes in broadcasting an event, since he was only focused on what went on in the race track and garage as a driver.

Burton added, “My first few races on the other side of the fence, I was shocked at all the things that were going on, all it took to put a race on, all it took to put a broadcast on. There’s just a lot more happening than I ever recognized.

“Now, I knew people were selling tickets, I knew broadcasts were there, and I knew there were concessions, but I never paid attention to ‘how.’ I just knew it was there.”

Burton had known how things operated within a race team. But he hadn’t known what went on with race tracks, broadcasts, or hospitality events. Burton retired from racing as a true icon of the sport. Among his various achievements were 21 Cup Series wins that included two Coca-Cola 600s and one Southern 500.

The former Richard Childress Racing driver believes he could have done even better if one thing had happened.

What could have made Burton’s career better

After spending so long in the booth, Burton has now realized that he could have done a better job as a driver if he’d taken the time to watch races from above. He said, “I think I would’ve been a better racecar driver had I looked at and listened to what teams are dealing with and how they were dealing with it.”

“There’s a lot to learn from watching what other people do, and I wish I had done that more. Because now that I watch from above, I have a different perspective, just in regard to how you’re successful, what are the things you can’t do, and how do you try to overcome them.”

In 2025, Burton worked with Leigh Diffey alongside Letarte and put on an impressive season for NASCAR fans.