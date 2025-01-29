“Like Watching the Ghost of NASCAR”: Kyle Petty Breaks Down Real Magnitude of NASCAR Return to Bowman Gray for Clash

With only four days left until the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium unofficially starts the 2025 season, expectations are mounting among the NASCAR faithful. The track, absent from the Cup circuit for over five decades, holds a special place in the sport’s lore, a sentiment Kyle Petty recently illuminated in a social media video.

Advertisement

In his video, Petty remarked, “This place was built in 1937. It was a public works project. It’s a football stadium that they race around. And they’re still racing around it today. They call it the madhouse now. It’s a totally different vibe…”

Petty delving into the rich history of Bowman Gray, a venue steeped in yore since its inception in 1937, added, “It is gonna be a step back in history. It’s going to be like watching the ghost of NASCAR run here when they run the Clash this year. This racetrack to NASCAR is just as historic as Daytona or the beach at Daytona or Darlington or any of the other racetracks that have lived this long to still be a part of the sport.”

A football field turned racetrack, Bowman Gray is as important to the history of NASCAR as Daytona or Darlington. It’s ‘The Madhouse’ now, but this year’s Clash will bring the ghosts of NASCAR back to life. Just follow me for more history from this iconic place all week. pic.twitter.com/iYxHIqnrNn — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) January 28, 2025

In his exposition, Petty also reminisced about the unique racing conditions during his father, Richard Petty’s era at Bowman Gray Stadium. He shared an intriguing aspect of the track’s history, noting that back in Richard Petty’s time, the track didn’t have a pit road, nor was there an infield. So, they pitted outside the track, right around turn three, then re-entered at turn four. That’s exactly what NASCAR is planning for the Clash.

The historic Bowman Gray Stadium owes its name to Bowman Gray, the then-chairman of RJ Reynolds Tobacco, who played a pivotal role in its inception during the 1930s. Constructed with a budget of $100,000, the funding for this iconic stadium was a joint endeavor: $70,000 was provided by the federal government, while the remaining $30,000 was generously donated by Gray’s widow.

Richard Petty is sold on NASCAR’s return to Bowman Gray

Richard Petty harbors a deep connection with Bowman Gray Stadium, not least because it was the scene of his historic 100th victory back in 1969. Reflecting on NASCAR’s decision to reintroduce this hallowed ground to the Cup Series circuit for the first time since 1971, Richard expressed his approval during an interview with WFMY News 2.

He noted that NASCAR made a brilliant move. According to him, the decision would bridge the gap between the old guard and the new, letting longtime fans witness modern machines thundering around a classic venue while giving newcomers a glimpse into NASCAR’s storied past.

The revered track, ready to host a crowd of 17,000, will undoubtedly stir up a potent mix of nostalgia and excitement, especially among those drivers who have personal or familial histories tied to its legendary asphalt.