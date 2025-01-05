“Long, Slow and Often Painful Process”: Leigh Diffey Drops Massive Health Update After Surgery

June 2nd 2024: NBC Sports broadcaster Leigh Diffey talks prior to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The NTT IndyCar, Indy Car, IRL, USA Series runs the Chevrolet Grand Prix on the streets of downtown Detroit, Michigan. ( CSM) – ZUMAc04_ 20240602_zma_c04_302 Copyright: xJonathanxTencax

Most NASCAR drivers are either hitting the dirt tracks or enjoying some downtime with their families this off-season. None of them have been undergoing surgeries or treatments in preparation for the upcoming Cup season in February, unlike last year. But it appears that the 2024-25 off-season was marked by surgery for NBC’s lead NASCAR announcer, Leigh Diffey.

Diffey had knee surgery to rectify a misalignment in his right leg resulting from a previous accident. Responding to a fan’s inquiry about his recovery on his official X handle, he shared:

“Really well thanks mate. It’s a long, slow and often painful process but at the same time it’s been amazing to see how the body heals after a significant surgery. This is my last weekend off … can’t wait for @SupercrossLIVE and @IMSA to kick the new racing year off .”

Really well thanks mate. It’s a long, slow and often painful process but at the same time it’s been amazing to see how the body heals after a significant surgery. This is my last weekend off … can’t wait for @SupercrossLIVE and @IMSA to kick the new racing year off 👍 https://t.co/Sqs3lkDJVW — Leigh Diffey (@leighdiffey) January 4, 2025

Back on November 20th, Diffey revealed that the bend in his leg had been a longstanding problem, prompting him to undergo corrective surgery by November 22. He happily shared that the operation was a success, looking forward to the benefits of having a straightened leg. He also noted that he was advised to regularly use an ice machine to speed up his recovery.

In early December, Diffey updated his followers with a photo of his leg, showing the stitch marks on his knee. He shared his progress and expressed gratitude, mentioning that he was on the mend post-surgery and had even started walking without the aid of a walker.

NASCAR fans react to Diffey’s update

Many fans expressed their support and well-wishes, with comments like, “Thanks for the update, and Happy New Year,” reflecting their appreciation for his transparency.

Excitement about his return to broadcasting was also palpable, as some inquired whether he would be resuming his duties at the Call of The Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in the upcoming weeks.

The query prompted Diffey to respond, “Yes sir. We’ve got a great team ready to get the Sportscar year going.” Another fan, delighted by the news of his return, commented, “Awesome to hear that we’ll have @leighdiffey back for the @Rolex24Hours .”

With Diffey’s first few NASCAR race commentary of 2024, where he promptly announced Harrison Burton’s win at Daytona and Reddick’s at Homestead-Miami, fans are particularly keen. His deep historical knowledge of NASCAR has heightened the anticipation for his return to the booth.