“Made the World Fall Back in Love”: Leigh Diffey Reveals Why the Paris Olympics Were Much More Than a Sporting Spectacle

Leigh Diffey, celebrated for his exceptional commentary across 14 NASCAR races last season, is set to return to the booth this upcoming season. Fresh off his stint at the Paris Olympics, where he covered various sports, Diffey’s adaptation and deep motorsports insight drew widespread acclaim.

Despite a brief hiccup during the 2024 Olympics, where he prematurely declared Kishane Thompson the winner of the men’s 100-meter final — a race that Noah Lyles ultimately won — Diffey noted that the atmosphere in Paris set it apart from other Olympics he has experienced.

In an interview with Speedcafe TV, Diffey reflected on the unique charm of the Paris Games, saying, “Not only myself but a lot of my colleagues who are Olympic gold medalists and legends and we would all talk a lot off here we felt that these were the games that made the world fall back in love with the Olympics. There were some destinations that didn’t make people feel as warm and fuzzy and excited as Paris did.”

He added, “Being the summer games being Paris being starred to France… The atmosphere was crazy and specifically on track and field… There were 70,000 people every morning and night and they’re singing and they’re waving their nation’s flags and they’re dancing and the spirit was good.”

Leigh also recalled the previous Olympics that didn’t possess the same vibrant and joyous atmosphere, underlining how Paris provided an exceptionally uplifting experience.

He admitted that going to work was both enjoyable and exciting, and it was nearly impossible not to be carried away by the emotions and sheer thrill of live sports. He noted how the backdrop of Paris amplified his experience at the Olympics.

Leigh Diffey reflects on his ‘daunting’ journey through the Olympics

Since 2014, Diffey has been associated with the Olympics, following a commendation from his NBC Sports boss, Sam Flood, who noted Leigh’s aptitude for fast-paced events and slated him for a variety of sports assignments, not all involving motors. Embracing this broad spectrum, Diffey spoke about the breadth of knowledge needed to excel in such diverse settings.

He recounted, “This year in Paris was my sixth Olympics both summer and winter. I remember my first games were the Winter Games in Russia and so and it was all pretty like cool like I was excited and everything. And then the day that came where I had to actually call I was like holy sh*t I’m going to call the Olympics. And so that was a little bit daunting but that seemed so long ago…”

Diffey is set to start his 2025 broadcasting season with Supercross, followed by a stint in Florida for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. He’ll then cover track and field events at the World Athletics Championship and take the helm in the booth for the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. Regarding NASCAR, Diffey said that while he won’t cover the entire series, he will return for the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races, like last season.