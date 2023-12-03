Major Change Transpires in Chase Elliott Camp After Disastrous NASCAR Season

29 races, 7 top fives, 15 top tens, and 0 wins. This was how the 2023 season went for Chase Elliott. Some would call it a disappointing one while others may call it disastrous. Either way, it was far from what is expected from one of NASCAR’s biggest stars and certainly far from what he is capable of. So clearly, something had to change going forward for Elliott to get back to his old ways, and that process of change has already started.

Advertisement

This is because the #9 team has let go of one of its longest-serving members and in his place, there will be a new name. That member was Elliott’s spotter Eddie D’Hondt who communicated his future on a social media post.

“Been a helluva run.. 12yrs, 26 wins, 2020 Champs Thank you to: Mr. Hendrick @JeffGordonWeb @chaseelliott Alan Gustafson468 races together, 26 wins & a. Lastly, my dude Kevin Hamlin. A career to many, a wonderful lifetime memory, for us all. Excited for what’s next,” the spotter posted.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheEddieDHondt/status/1731109213991010420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s worth mentioning that towards the end of last season, it was speculated whether Alan Gustafson is the right crew chief for Elliott, with some fans demanding he be replaced. However, Elliott came out in defense of his crew chief, emphasizing the good connection they share.

“That’s not something he and I worry about. He didn’t worry about social media, and I don’t either. We have a lot of trust in one another and the job that we do,” he said.

A lot went wrong for Chase Elliott in 2023

Coming off of another appearance in the final 4 of 2022, it was expected that Chase Elliott would once again be in contention for the Cup title in 2023. But right in the first quarter of the season, it became pretty clear that the 2020 Cup champion was in for a tough year.

He first injured himself in a snowboarding accident that ruled him out for multiple races. He then got suspended for one race by NASCAR. He then found himself in a battle to enter the playoffs, the highlight of which was his fuel incident at Watkins Glen. And in the end, even the little grace he could’ve had for competing in the owner’s title went away as his struggles continued considering he found himself unable to contend for wins.

Advertisement

So perhaps, the #9 team making a change in the spotter stand for themselves could turn out to be a welcome move for next year, for Chase Elliott would look to change his fortunes from last season, and to get there, there could be more changes in store ahead.