“Not Where It Needs To Be”: Mark Martin Blames RCR for Kyle Busch’s Struggles

2026 will be a crucial year for Kyle Busch as he looks to bounce back after what has been a difficult few seasons. He has struggled to find meaningful high-place finishes, something he will hope to achieve this time around. Sadly, Mark Martin has a grim verdict on his issues.

Veteran driver Mark Martin has opined that the problem is not with Busch, but with his team: Richard Childress Racing.

Busch moved to RCR in 2023 after spending over a decade with Joe Gibbs Racing. The transition proved fruitful in its first year as he won three races and made it to the playoffs. But 2024 and 2025 were embarrassing and humiliating to say the least. He finished 20th and 21st respectively and failed to reach Victory Lane even once.

Martin said in an interview with Charlie Marlow, “It’s not like they’re not trying, but their on-track performance, I’m talking about RCR’s, is not where it needs to be. Number one, that’s the main thing. 100%.”

Busch does have influence on how the car is set up, so Martin agrees that he could be a part of the lack of performance to a small degree. But the major blame lies with the team from his standpoint.

Martin continued, “He is just so far from the front now that he has to overdrive, and he does overdrive his car when he gets within reach of something, and it’s just too much. Kyle is way better than he showed the last couple of years.”

This is something that every NASCAR driver and fan can agree on. Busch is one of the greatest of all time, and his recent performances just don’t reflect that.

How Busch hopes to turn his fate around

Jim Pohlman was the crew chief who guided Justin Allgaier to his maiden O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship in 2024. He holds huge respect in those circles and is an extremely talented leader. In 2026, he will be joining Busch’s crew to lead and take it back to the top.

Busch believes that this addition will be beneficial not only for him but for RCR as a whole. He said back in October, “You are not hiring a guy based off results in a Cup car. That is yet to be seen and made, but hopefully he’s the guy that can lead us in the right direction with not just the 8 car, but RCR as a whole.”

Pohlman, who is a big fan of Rowdy, too, is excited about what can be achieved. Hopefully, their partnership will end with Busch in the Victory Lane once again.