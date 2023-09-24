Major Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Denny Hamlin Collaboration on the Cards

Anyone who has dipped their toes in the business of motorsports, or any business for that matter, would always be welcoming of opportunities that would allow them to grow further. This is something that NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin is really taking in his stride.

Hamlin already co-owns the 23XI Racing team in the Cup Series alongside NBA Legend Michael Jordan. However, recently there has been something else on the cards for the JGR driver to add to his business portfolio.

As per the latest update, we might see Hamlin collaborating with Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. on a rather ambitious motorsports-related project.

Denny Hamlin considering a unique ownership opportunity

As reported by journalist Matt Weaver on the Short Track Scene, Hamlin was hoping to join hands with Junior for a track ownership opportunity. The 0.33-mile Southside Speedway in Virginia had been scheduled to be sold or leased out to an operator who would restore the venue and run races on it.

The county had been looking for interested parties and apparently, Hamlin has kept a close touch with them on the matter. Apparently, the JGR driver met with both the county and state officials earlier this year to discuss the matter. According to Hamlin, his desire is to not only run the facility but also have a stake in its ownership.

At the moment the county owns the 41-acre land on which the track has been built. However, Hamlin believes that if he is going to invest his time and effort into it, he should have some sort of ownership of it as well. Interestingly, the county had originally planned to repurpose the venue to target commercial activities. However, after enough momentum, they instead began looking for an operator for the same.

Hamlin could potentially collaborate with Dale Earnhardt Jr. for this venture



Just a few days prior, Earnhardt Jr. had tagged Denny Hamlin on a social media post, suggesting the JGR driver should consider joining hands with him in this project. Now Junior has had quite some success renovating old tracks. His most ambitious project was the North Wilkesboro Speedway, which even saw NASCAR host the All-Star event this season.

Considering Junior’s vast experience in redeveloping old and shuttered race tracks and bringing them back to their former glory, one could argue that Hamlin truly has a fine opportunity to consider joining him in a business partnership. Perhaps, this way we could see the resurgence of the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown event sometime in the future.

Now whether Hamlin chooses to get into the track ownership or not is completely up to him since the finances for the same would be staggeringly high. But in any case, if he does plan to do so, partnering with someone like Junior could be highly beneficial since the latter has access to all the knowledge and resources needed to revive a racetrack from the ground up.