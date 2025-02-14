“Definitely Got My Heart Pounding”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Almost Tears Up After Justin Allgaier’s Daytona 500 Qualifying; Fans Give Heartfelt Reactions

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s decision to cast Justin Allgaier in JR Motorsports’ first-ever attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 has paid off! The defending Xfinity Series champion drove the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro to an unofficial ninth-place finish on Thursday night and came out on top of all the non-chartered entries in his Daytona Duel.

The result confirmed his seat for the Great American Race, and he will be starting it from 19th place on the grid. Emotions are running monumentally high at the World Center of Racing, and Dale Jr. is perhaps the most moved of everyone. The team owner spoke to Fox Sports on the pit road along with his driver, tears filling his eyes.

He praised Allgaier for pulling off the impossible and said, “I am going to tell you, man. This sport is amazing. Everything about it. I’ve seen it from so many different lenses. I love the challenges! I wouldn’t want it any other way. This was hard emotionally. But, uh, I can’t believe we can race on Sunday! I just can’t believe it.”

THE EMOTIONS OF DAYTONA! Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts as Justin Allgaier races his way into the #Daytona500. : @dustinlong pic.twitter.com/5EiMTI8SNl — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 14, 2025

It is a big moment for Dale Jr. as he has been waiting for this moment ever since he began JR Motorsports. Fortunately for him, his faith in Allgaier was well-placed. For a moment after the qualifying on Wednesday, it appeared as though entering the Daytona 500 might be a tall too task. But the driver made sure not to let his benefactor down at the end of the day.

One fan, who was thoroughly impressed with his performance, wrote on X, “That was intense, definitely got my heart pounding those last few laps.” Another fan found it hard not to take in Dale Jr.’s joy. They said, “Man how can you not be thrilled for Dale Jr.? So special to see his car get in to the 500 (…)”

Man how can you not be thrilled for Dale Jr.? So special to see his car get in to the 500. You could just feel how much it meant to him and how excited he was. That pure joy and excitement for just making the Daytona 500 is what this sport has been missing for years. Feels good — Tony ⛵ (@ToneDawg9) February 14, 2025

One more comment was touched seeing Dale Jr. and Allgaier be so open with their emotions. It read, “Love seeing them this hype!!” Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, co-owner of JR Motorsports, was equally emotional as her brother. After giving her a happy hug, Allgaier spoke to the media and vented his joy.

He said, “We get to go race the Daytona 500. It’s pretty special. I think before the Xfinity Series championship and all that stuff, but this one means more than I can ever imagine.” The job is still only half done. Winning the Daytona 500 is not an easy task. If anything, it will be infinitely harder than qualifying for it. Hopefully, the momentum will stick with Allgaier till Sunday.