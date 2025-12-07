Kyle Larson’s Australia Commitments Could Lead to Him Missing the Tulsa Shootout This Time

Last year, after competing in the High Limit Racing event in Perth from December 28–30, Kyle Larson flew out before sunrise on New Year’s Day and made it to Tulsa Shootout practice in time. He would have wanted to repeat the same in 2025 as well, but sadly, minor changes may not allow him to do that.

Advertisement

The Hendrick Motorsports driver spoke on The RACER Channel’s 6th Annual Industry Week recently and detailed what his itinerary over New Year’s Eve is going to look like. He said, “I get there [Australia] on the 27th, sometime before lunch. I’ll go to the race shop there, make sure I fit in the car, and all that.

“And then I’ll power through the jet lag, try to stay up, and then race on the 28th, 29th, and 30th,” Larson added.

The 2025 Cup Champion has an early morning flight on the 31st from Perth, the same as last year. He will fly to Sydney and then onwards to Dallas before arriving at Tulsa. He continued, “I want to get there on New Year’s Eve. It’s our youngest son’s birthday on the 31st. I’ll try to get there as quickly as I can to race myself at the shootout.

“But I don’t think I’ll get to race as much this year. I think the shootout starts a day early.”

Because of the way the calendar works, Larson expects to miss more days of the event than he did last year. Regardless, he is sure that he will have a lot of fun watching his children, Owen and Audrey, participate. His presence will, without doubt, increase their confidence and help them achieve great results. But what is it that he is going to be doing in Australia?

Larson’s outing in the land down under

It’s not what will be at stake for Kyle Larson in Australia, but rather what he will be putting at risk. The High Limit Racing Series co-owner is bringing the biggest paycheck in the country’s sprint car history to Perth. In 2024, he brought a check of $100,000 AUD and boasted it in front of drivers before winning the race for himself and taking the prize money back home.

This year, he has upped the number to $110,000 AUD. Ten other High Limit Racing Series regulars will be traveling to the land down under along with Larson, and compete for the prize. The race will be cast live on FloRacing.