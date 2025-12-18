Major William Byron Sponsor Cuts Its NASCAR Commitment in Half for 2026

Although Liberty University has stood shoulder to shoulder with William Byron longer than most partners in the garage, that once-unshakable alliance is clearly tightening its belt. The educational institution has backed Byron for more than a decade, first crossing paths with him during his formative years in Late Models before remaining in lockstep through the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Advertisement

When Byron reached the NASCAR Cup Series, Liberty followed him there as well, reinforcing a relationship built on continuity rather than convenience. Over the past two seasons, however, the footprint of that sponsorship has steadily receded.

On Thursday, Hendrick Motorsports and Liberty University jointly confirmed that the school will serve as the primary sponsor of Byron’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in only three NASCAR Cup Series races during the upcoming season.

The Liberty branding will appear at Watkins Glen International on May 10, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26, and Martinsville Speedway on November 1. That announcement effectively slices the program in half compared to 2025, when Liberty occupied six races on the No. 24 Chevrolet.

The news was rolled out publicly through a post on X, which read, “Hey LibertyU and @TeamHendrick fans! 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion and two-time DAYTONA 500 winner @WilliamByron will be racing the LU24 Chevrolet for three races in 2026 – check out the schedule now!”

This is the second consecutive season in which Liberty University has reduced its primary presence on Byron’s car. After appearing in 12 races during the 2024 campaign, the school cut that commitment to six events for 2025. The newly announced three-race slate for 2026 confirms an even more downward trajectory rather than a temporary adjustment.

Despite the scaled-back role of Liberty University, Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet will not be short on support. Alongside Liberty’s limited appearances in 2026, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will also carry sponsorship from Raptor Coatings, Valvoline, Anduril, All-Pro Auto Reconditioning, Phorm Energy, Cincinnati Inc., and Z by HP, ensuring a diversified commercial lineup across the season.

#NASCAR… Liberty University is scaling back its sponsorship of William Byron in 2026, only backing the No. 24 in three NASCAR Cup Series events.https://t.co/AAtzNEcjkH — TobyChristie.com (@TobyChristieCom) December 17, 2025

Liberty University’s decision arrives against a backdrop of continuous turbulence away from the racetrack. While enrollment numbers remain at an all-time high, the institution has endured persistent negative attention over the past four years. Those issues have extended well beyond public relations discomfort, cutting into both reputation and finances.

The most severe blow came in 2024, when Liberty University was hit with a record $14 million federal fine for violating the Clery Act.

Federal authorities concluded that the school had underreported campus crimes, citing allegations that reporting of sexual violence was discouraged and that safety protocols were mishandled. The fallout placed the university under federal monitoring through 2026, amplifying scrutiny at a critical moment.

Then again, legal trouble followed in 2025, when the university had to agree to a $15 million settlement with former president Jerry Falwell Jr. stemming from a 2020 scandal.

By 2025, Liberty University found itself navigating athletic, legal, and reputational challenges rather than suffering outright financial collapse. Even so, the cumulative pressure offers a plausible explanation for the reduced investment in NASCAR.

Against that context, the decision to trim the #24 driver‘s sponsorship comes as little shock, even though the Hendrick Motorsports driver has finished inside the top four in each of the past three seasons and captured back-to-back Daytona 500 wins in 2024 and 2025.