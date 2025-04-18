‘The Coolest Uncle Around’: NASCAR Fans Join in on Kyle Busch’s Romantic Early Birthday Celebrations With Wife Samantha

MARTINSVILLE, VA – OCTOBER 29: Kyle Busch ( 8 Richard Childress Racing BetMGM Chevrolet) with wife Samantha on pit road prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 on October 29, 2023 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson Icon Sportswire) AUTO: OCT 29 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231029267500

NASCAR’s longtime fan favorite is inching toward a milestone, and although his birthday is still two weeks away, the early celebrations for Kyle Busch’s 40th have already begun. Having first taken the wheel at six, Busch now carries over three decades of racing under his belt — 33 years of grit and speed.

While Busch is still as competitive, many fans argue that had he still been with the Joe Gibbs Racing team, the current winless streak might have been a different story altogether. Some even contend that he would’ve already parked his car in Victory Lane this season.

As Busch navigates a rough patch on the professional front, his wife, Samantha Busch, seems determined to ensure the personal side of life remains steady and fulfilling. Recently, she shared a glimpse of their getaway, posting a series of beachside snapshots.

Dressed in a sleek grey shirt, Kyle stood beside Samantha, who wore an elegant blue crocheted dress. Her caption read: “Early celebration for Kyle’s big 4-0, love ya babe ❤️” — as a heartfelt toast to a man chasing greatness on and off the track.

Even fans couldn’t hold back their excitement for Busch’s upcoming 40th birthday, pouring in wishes from all corners. One admirer wrote, “Kyles the coolest unc around,” while another chimed in, “Happy birthday to the GOAT!!! Love you both so much!”

A proud Las Vegas native — Busch’s hometown — added, “What 40? Happy Birthday from Your Biggest Vegas Fan!” Meanwhile, another fan welcomed him into a new chapter with, “Welcome to the 40 club my man.”

Will Busch receive the same gift he did in 2021 — a win?

Although the next stop on the calendar is Talladega, all eyes are already looking ahead to Texas, where the race will happen just two days after Kyle Busch’s birthday on May 2.

The timing prompts memories of 2021 when the Kansas race fell on his 36th birthday and proved to be a charm. That day, Busch ran up front for most of the event, won Stage 1 after starting ninth, placed second in Stage 2, and ultimately held off the field by 0.336 seconds to seal the win.

Fans will no doubt hope lightning strikes again, especially given his strong historical record at Texas, where he boasts an average finish of 12.2, with four wins in 34 starts. However, in the Next Gen era, the numbers tell a different story.

Since the car’s introduction, Busch has averaged a 26.3 finish at the 1.5-mile oval and has cracked the top 10 only once in his last three appearances there.