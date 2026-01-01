“The Dirt World Is So Welcoming”: Ty Gibbs Reflects on 2025 Tulsa Shootout After Heat Race Masterclass

Ty Gibbs has earned a reputation as a pavement expert in NASCAR, yet his racing roots trace back to dirt, where he first cut his teeth in Outlaw Karts at Millbridge Speedway. That early period stayed in the background until the 2024 offseason, when Gibbs fully committed to dirt racing. Over 2024 and 2025, he expanded his skill set across Sprint Cars, Midgets, and Outlaw Karts. The commitment peaked in November 2025 with his debut in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, followed by a heat race win at the Tulsa Shootout.

With Joe Gibbs granting his young driver the green light to explore dirt and other offseason racing opportunities, Ty has embraced the learning process head-on.

At Tulsa, he announced himself by entering all four premier divisions, Winged Outlaw, Non-Wing Outlaw, A-Class, and Stock Non-Wing. In the Non-Wing Outlaw heat, Gibbs sliced through the field from eighth to first in eight laps, showing that his dirt rhythm is starting to click.

Reflecting on that performance, Gibbs said, “It’s been so much fun. Yeah, I’ve had a blast. So yeah, think that’s my 9th Race ever. Just learning and getting better. Yesterday wasn’t really great, but ya, we’re improving, and thank you to Chad Boat & all these guys that helped me out.”

“Dayson Pursley has been helping a lot. It’s been so much fun. The dirt world is so welcoming. It’s just so cool. Yeah, this was a lot of fun. I wouldn’t want anything different.”

Gibbs pointed to track time as a key ally in his progression, explaining that each lap helped him understand where to place the car and how to build experience. He also credited his equipment, noting that the car responded exactly the way he needed it to during the charge to the front.

“I guess I’m another one of the kids, too.” @TyGibbs is having a blast at the #TulsaShootout after ripping from 8th to 1st in his heat race. He caught up with @_TylerBurnett for a @JoesRacing interview pic.twitter.com/fgtpiXsw3d — FloRacing (@FloRacing) December 31, 2025

Away from asphalt, Gibbs has steadily expanded his dirt résumé, dabbling in midgets before stepping into 410 sprint cars this year. His first Kubota High Limit start in March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ended with a flip down the backstretch, yet he still qualified for the A-Main and walked away with another lesson banked.

Dirt racing continues to draw Gibbs in because he views it as racing at its rawest. He described the Tulsa event, with its 2,000 entries, as an experience that stands apart from anything else.

The No. 54 JGR driver also recalled racing BMX bikes inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa twice earlier in life, making his return to the venue for motorsports feel nostalgic. For him, the atmosphere, competition, and constant learning have turned dirt into more than just an offseason experiment.