“Makes My Blood Boil”: NASCAR Fans Blast Joey Logano’s “Gift Titles” as 3X Champ Defends Playoff System

Joey Logano made a large section of the fans unhappy when he made it into the Round of 8 on top of Alex Bowman’s disqualification in Charlotte. Many did not believe that the No. 22 Team Penske driver deserved to be there considering how mediocre his season had been. Now that he has gone ahead and won the championship, those voices have only grown louder.

With complaints against the playoff format that enabled this raising, he spoke to the press after the finale and detailed what he thought of the criticism.

He said, “For someone to say this isn’t real is a bunch of bullshit in my opinion. That’s wrong. Everyone knows the rules when the season starts. We figured out how to do it the best. Figured out how to win.”

I asked Joey Logano how he felt about those who say his championship isn’t legitimate He had a lot to say. pic.twitter.com/c5OC2QKxcF — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) November 11, 2024

He touched upon how his lack of performance in the regular season was punished enough with the advantage that was given to those ahead of him in points.

Tyler Reddick, for instance, was awarded 15 playoff points for winning the regular season championship and Logano had to close that gap and more over the last 10 races. So, from his point of view, his success is fair and square.

He continued defended the format, “I don’t know if you have a lot of the moments we have today without the playoffs system that we have. Do you want to see the championship crowned with three races to go? Because that’s what used to happen!”

The number of storylines that can be formed through the current format is what has left him hooked.

Fans react to Logano’s comments about being frustrated with them

Logano continued his answer, “For people that complain, it makes me mad. Makes me so frustrated to hear that.” He also revealed that he was glued to his television throughout the weekend watching the Xfinity and Truck Series solely because of the storylines that the format created.

Regardless of how sensible his view was, not every fan appears to be willing to accept him as their champion. One wrote in response to a post of the press conference by reporter Noah Lewis, “God this makes my blood boil. I wish I could sit down and have a debate with this clown”.

Another said, “The delusion is real.” Clearly, not everyone agrees with his view. One other follower took his words pretty hard and replied, “Yes I do Joey. That’s real racing. This crap isn’t. Also, the ratings have gone down the drain too the last 17 years. Championships mean nothing anymore.”

Well yeah, of course he thinks it’s awesome lmao. He has two gift titles in the last three years thanks to it. I’d love it too if I were him. — Jon Iaccino (@ji711) November 11, 2024

A fan expressed that Logano must obviously love the format considering that it is giving him undeserved titles. They said, “Well yeah, of course, he thinks it’s awesome lmao. He has two gift titles in the last three years thanks to it. I’d love it too if I were him.” More comments followed in similar language.

However, the 2024 Cup Series champion is sure that he won’t be worrying about the naysayers. He even mentioned to the press that there wasn’t anything that he wanted to tell them particularly and jovially noted, “I got nothing to say to them. I got a pretty sweet trophy right now. I am laughing all the way to the bank.”