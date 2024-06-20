Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz announces NASCAR Truck debut at Nashville

Craftsman Truck Series outfit Reaume Brothers Racing announced on Wednesday that they’d signed 38-year-old Frankie Muniz, an actor famously known for starring in the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, to drive a partial schedule in 2024. Muniz is no stranger to speed having begun his motorsports career back in 2004. He did take a rather lengthy hiatus from the sport but returned in 2021.

Advertisement

Last year, Muniz drove full-time for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series and displayed exemplary potential. He secured 11 top-10 finishes and fourth place in the final standings. The promise has led to the current deal with Reaume Brothers Racing. His first race will be at the Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 28. He will be piloting the #22 Ford F-150.

He has two more truck starts scheduled on September 19 at Bristol and on September 27 at Kansas. Notably, he has already started races in the Xfinity Series this year. He finished 33rd in Daytona and followed it up with 30th in Phoenix. He will also race in a single ARCA Racing Series start for the Reaume Brothers Racing in Michigan. It is not certain if or not more races will be added to his schedule.

Frankie NCTS We are proud to welcome Frankie Muniz to Reaume Brothers Racing for 4 races this season! Click the link in our bio to learn more. #WeAreRBR | #NASCAR | #FordPerformance @frankiemuniz pic.twitter.com/jKZjLjIbBk — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) June 19, 2024

He said in a statement, “I’m really excited to begin my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career with Reaume Brothers Racing. I visited the shop a few weeks ago, and I am very impressed with what all Josh (Reaume) has done to elevate his program. Being able to align myself with a program that is growing rapidly will only further elevate my performance behind the wheel.”

Josh Reaume, the owner of the team, believes that Muniz’s popularity and association with Ford Performance will only help advance his young driving career. “Frankie brings a very unique opportunity to our race team in both his relationship with Ford Performance and his identity away from the racetrack,” he said.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Ford and also leverage on Frankie’s popularity to attract more partnerships and expand our racing schedule over time.” The team currently fields three entries in the Craftsman Truck Series. The #27 part-time for Keith McGee, the #33 full-time for Lawless Alan, and the #22 full-time for multiple drivers.