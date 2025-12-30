Mark Martin Looks Back on Former Teammate Greg Biffle’s NASCAR Prowess Days After Tragic Death

Mark Martin is among the many who has felt the loss of Greg Biffle deeply. The two were teammates at Roush Racing for four seasons and shared a relationship filled with respect and admiration.

In a recent conversation with Charlie Marlow on Kenny Wallace Media, Martin shared his thoughts about the late driver, sharing that the unfortunate plane accident that took Biffle’s life was something he never expected.

Martin said, “I knew Greg, you know, from the beginning of driving the truck for Jack Roush, coming right from late models and jumping right in. He’s such an incredible talent, but he was also a good dude. He was a good teammate. Always fantastic.”

The NASCAR veteran went on to recall a couple of incidents where Biffle left him impressed with his attitude. The first was at Homestead-Miami when he couldn’t get the better of him at the end of a memorable 20-lap battle and suffered defeat. The second was in Kansas when he did get the better of him, and Biffle had taken it in the best possible way.

“We had some great races,” Martin further quipped. “And you know, he won a bunch of races in that No. 16 cup car when I was his teammate. I knew everything that he had in his car, and was just amazed at the performance that he, Doug, and his team were able to squeeze out of that No. 16 car.” In the years that Biffle drove the No. 16 car, he secured 19 wins. No wonder Martin was astounded.

Martin’s message on X after Biffle’s death

Martin made his feelings about Biffle’s death clear on X last week. He wrote, “Every day I get sicker and sicker about this tragedy.” They had shared the track from 2002 to 2009. Martin retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2009 season, while Biffle went on to race till the end of the 2016 season.

He’d added, “As a Citation pilot for 20 years and a product of around 75 days of @FlightSafetyInt training and over 3000 hours of flight time in the aircraft, I have deep knowledge of these aircraft and performance. The more I learn about Biffle’s crash, the more disturbing it is to me.”

The plane crash had occurred minutes after the plane left the Statesville Regional Airport, and was returning due to an emergency. Biffle was killed along with his wife and children.