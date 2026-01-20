Mark Martin Explains Cleetus McFarland’s Appeal to the Old School NASCAR Fans

Cleetus McFarland has lately been in the news for everything he has done in honor of his late friend Greg Biffle, who died in a crash with his family on December 18, 2025. The YouTuber paid tribute during the annual preseason ARCA Menards Series test at Daytona, lighting up the pavement with a ceremonial burnout that echoed across the facility, while carrying a message, “Be Like Biff,” on the back of his No. 30 Ford. He was also among the first to share news of Biffle’s passing through his YouTube channel.

Recently, Mark Martin praised McFarland not only for how he honored his friend, but also for his appeal to old-school NASCAR fans. Appearing on Kenny Wallace Media, where Martin and his son have launched a new podcast, the veteran driver discussed the impact McFarland’s presence has had on the sport.

Speaking about how NASCAR fans have embraced him, and how longtime followers who once drifted away are now returning because of Cleetus, Martin said, “That’s who he’s appealing to. That’s our core race fan. And NASCAR got away from appealing, I think, to the blue-collar race fan. And Cleetus is just fun. And he’s real and real down to earth, and he’s fun, and that’s why he’s a star.”

“I love what he’s doing for the sport. I don’t know him personally, but he’s doing great things for the sport. He’s got a huge following, and it’s cool to see him dipping his toe into NASCAR, into the big league,” Martin added.

McFarland, aka Garrett Mitchell, is currently building his NASCAR career by competing in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing. However, his top aim is to compete in the Daytona 500 race one day in the Cup Series.

The YouTuber made his debut in 2025 and finished two races in the top ten of four starts. Now he continues into 2026 with plans for at least five races. He was mentored by the late Greg Biffle and uses his massive YouTube following to increase the sport’s visibility.

McFarland acknowledged that, while he enjoyed the Daytona test in January, it did not feel the same without Biffle. The driving ambition behind his racing journey is reaching the Daytona 500. McFarland views himself as completing the mission he and Biffle originally set in motion. He feels a responsibility to see it through, carrying both his and Biffle’s dream.

The pursuit has taken on sentimental value for NASCAR fans, with supporters of both McFarland and Biffle rallying behind his effort and hoping to see him succeed at the highest level.