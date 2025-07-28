Mark Martin Rallies Behind Katherine Legge’s Performance at Indianapolis, NASCAR Fans Follow Suit

Katherine Legge’s early attempt in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix this season drew heavy fire, with critics pointing to her limited stock car experience and the incident that saw her collect several front-runners in a wreck. But with her recent outings on the Chicago Street Course and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the veteran open-wheel racer has begun to turn heads, including that of NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

Advertisement

After finishing P19 in the Chicago race, Legge clawed her way from 38th and second-to-last on the grid to P17 in the Brickyard 400. Her steady climb didn’t go unnoticed, especially considering she ran with a developmental pit crew who were clocking an average of 16-second four-tire stops, a far cry from front-running efficiency.

Racing reviewer Bozi Tatarevic shared radio chatter from the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports team on X, discussing Legge’s strong drive, with one of them suggesting, “I’m telling you if we could go test with this woman, she’d be badass right off the trailer.” And Martin didn’t hold back on the plaudits.

He reshared the post with a stamp of approval: “Very impressive @bjmcleod78 @katherinelegge @BoziTatarevic.”

Fans, too, were quick to change their tune. One supporter admitted, “Really is. I don’t realize she was on the lead lap. I started to talk shit, then realized, ‘Oh hell, she’s actually doing phenomenal.’”

Another added, “And I think that, no offense to the 78 group, but that is back marker equipment. Anyone that is expecting her to run top 20 even is just unrealistic. But she definitely would benefit from testing, I wish we had a rookie testing program.”

Another long-time fan chimed in, praising her recent form: “She took a lot of crap at the beginning of the year but has really proved herself the last few starts. Great run today in the 78.”

With a wealth of IndyCar experience at Indianapolis under her belt, Legge rolled up her sleeves and took on both the Xfinity and Cup Series events over the weekend. While her Xfinity stint ended in a P37 finish, she made a compelling case that she belongs in the Next Gen field.