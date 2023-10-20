Dale Earnhardt Jr. Assures Fans About Safety Measures After Averting Potential Disaster

“No one’s gonna care who won the championship and years down the road, it’s just gonna be a stat in a book… So if you can impact somebody’s life in a positive way, that’s generational.

Despite having retired from full-time racing for quite some years now, Dale Earnhardt Jr. still participates in the occasional race here and there. This season he had planned on covering some Xfinity Series races driving his JR Motorsports car. However, during his outing at Bristol Motor Speedway just a month ago, his car caught fire and he had to bail out as soon as possible.

This weekend, he is once again headed out to the iconic Homestead Miami race track and plans to run another race with his team. But considering how his car had caught fire and narrowly avoided disaster in his last outing, Junior reassured his fans about having made considerable safety improvements, adding that such a thing would not repeat itself.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. assures safety improvements since his last Bristol outing

During a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download, Junior mentioned, “Alright everybody this weekend, I’m leaving actually tomorrow to go to Homestead and buckle back into our Xfinity car for the race this weekend. I’m really excited about this. It is the same car we raced to Bristol.”

“Yes, we fixed the problems that created the small fire we had in the cockpit. So all of that is taken care of. Looking forward to getting out on the track. I was able to get into the sim this week and do a lot of laps and try to prepare,” Junior concluded.

Lastly, Junior explained that he and his team will aim to set a fast lap during qualifying. However, he acknowledged that there are no guarantees and they will face the same nerves they experienced at Bristol.

Earnhardt Jr. explains why he loves racing at Homestead Miami

Speaking further Junior explains his main reason to go and race at Homestead Miami. He stated, “In the race, you know I love racing at Homestead. The reason why I picked this track is because it’s so fun to run right against the wall when the car is right and the car is doing what it can do. Running that fence is just a really good time. It’s just fun to do. And so hopefully that all works out and the car allows us to go up there and be competitive”

Running up against the fence has been an allure at the iconic Florida-based race track. However, in terms of who utilizes that tactic the best would inarguably be Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson.

Thankfully, Junior would be racing in the Xfinity Series and not in the Cup, so he should be able to enjoy himself trying to run as close to the outside wall as possible and possibly get himself a win as well.